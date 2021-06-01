Apple And Samsung Expected To Face Supply Issues Due To COVID-19

In recent news, Apple and Samsung are said to face supply issues in terms of their products namely smartphones due to the fact that Vietnam where most of their factories reside is currently facing a new wave of COVID-19. As a result, the supply has not been able to meet the respective demands of the consumer hence giving both tech giants a new problem to deal with.

The COVID-19 virus is currently affecting the major facilities in the northern regions of the country where the supply is most prominent. The virus has spread quickly and has infected more than 3,000 people in 30 different cities. This has directly affected numerous companies and businesses in the companies. According to one of Apple’s suppliers, the tech giant has split the workforce into two teams in order to meet the required needs of consumers while ensuring the safety of the workers.

The same can not be said the same for Samsung as the company despite having numerous factories and facilities in the country has not taken any similar action. However, it is expected that Samsung will implement something in order to make sure supply does not waver.

However, the question here is will Samsung and Apple products’ price tags increase or will there be less supply of products in the market globally?