By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple Faces Backlash Over Apple Wallet Ad For F1 Movie

Apple’s latest promotional push for its original film “F1” has left many iPhone users frustrated, as the Apple Wallet app sent out a push notification offering a $10 discount via Fandango for users buying two or more movie tickets.



While the film, starring Brad Pitt as Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes, has generated buzz for its high-octane action and use of Apple technology in production, customers are taking issue with the marketing method rather than the movie itself.

Unwanted Ads in Utility Apps Stir Discontent

Across platforms like Reddit, iPhone users voiced irritation over receiving ads through a built-in utility like Wallet. “I did not pay over $1000 for an iPhone to get advertised at,” wrote one Redditor, echoing the sentiment of many who view such notifications as invasive. Another user compared the ad experience to the infamous U2 album push from over a decade ago, joking, “I’m getting Bono flashbacks.”



Currently, iPhone users running the standard iOS release can’t fully opt out of such promotions. They can only disable Wallet notifications or hide card benefits during checkout. However, those on iOS 26 beta have noticed a new option to disable “Offers & Promotions” from Apple Wallet, a sign that Apple may continue marketing through the app in future versions.

Apple has previously drawn criticism for unconsented promotions, including ads in iOS Settings and the U2 album incident. The Wallet ad for “F1” seems to follow a similar pattern, further raising concerns about user control over ad exposure.

The film, co-produced with Warner Bros., was also featured prominently at Apple’s WWDC 2025, with Apple executives, including Tim Cook and Craig Federighi, participating in a themed trailer reveal.

Apple has not yet responded to user feedback or media inquiries regarding this latest controversy.

Apple Wallet, Apple WWDC 2025, iPhone
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

