Apple iPad 11-inch A16

Apple’s latest tablet, the Apple iPad 11-inch (2025), also known as the iPad A16 or iPad 11th Gen, is now official. While the design remains unchanged, Apple has improved its internals, making it faster and more capable. The new iPad is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, replacing the previous A14. It now includes 6 GB of RAM, up from 4 GB. Apple has also doubled the base storage from 64 GB to 128 GB, giving users more space out of the box.

Although the display has slightly increased to 11 inches, it still offers a 1640 x 2360 resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The IPS LCD panel remains unchanged from the 2022 model. The iPad 11-inch (2025) continues to support Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. It also includes Center Stage video calling, a 12MP front camera, and a 12MP rear camera, just like the last generation.

Apple has equipped it with a 29Wh battery, which supports fast charging, although exact charging speeds haven’t been confirmed. The tablet runs on iPadOS 18, bringing multitasking tools and enhanced Pencil support.

Despite minor changes, the iPad 11-inch (2025) remains a solid choice for those seeking a reliable and affordable Apple tablet. It offers smooth performance, decent cameras, and seamless integration into Apple’s ecosystem.

Apple iPad (2025) specs

Body 248.6×179.5×7.0mm, 477g; glass front, aluminum back, aluminum frame; stylus support.
Display 11.00″ Liquid Retina IPS LCD, 500 nits (typ), 1640×2360 px resolution, 12.95:9 aspect ratio, 264 ppi.
Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm): 5-core; Apple GPU (4-core graphics).
Memory 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM.
OS/Software iPadOS 18.3.2, upgradable to iPadOS 18.5.
Rear Camera 12 MP, f/1.8 (wide), PDAF.
Front Camera 12 MP, f/2.4, 122° (ultrawide).
Video Capture Rear camera: 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, gyro-EIS; front camera: 1080p@25/30/60fps, gyro-EIS.
Battery 28.93Wh capacity; 45W wired charging, USB-PD.
Connectivity 5G and eSIM and GPS (cellular model only); Wi-Fi 6; BT 5.3.
Misc Fingerprint reader (top-mounted); stereo speakers; DisplayPort output over USB-C.

