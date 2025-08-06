By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple Iphone 17

In mid-July, a trusted insider source claimed the iPhone 17 launch would happen during the week of September 8. At that time, the expected event dates were speculated to be September 8, 9, or 10. Apple usually avoids Fridays for events, ruling out the 12th. It also likely wishes to avoid any association with September 11.

Now, new information has surfaced from unnamed sources. According to them, Apple will host its iPhone 17 launch event on Tuesday, September 9. This aligns with Apple’s usual preference for early-week unveilings.

Following the launch event, some sources say that Apple is expected to release the iPhone 17 series on Friday, September 19. The new iPhone 17 lineup will include four models:

  • iPhone 17
  • iPhone 17 Air
  • iPhone 17 Pro
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Air will replace the current Plus model, which has consistently seen weak sales. Unlike the Plus, the Air model will be ultra-thin and lightweight, appealing to users seeking portability. However, that sleek design will come with trade-offs. It’s expected to have reduced battery life and lower camera performance compared to other models.

Whether the iPhone 17 Air succeeds where the Plus failed remains to be seen. Still, its design may attract users who value slim, modern devices.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

