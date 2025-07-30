By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Iphone 17 Series

Apple may increase prices across its upcoming iPhone 17 series by $50, according to recent reports. The change could take effect when the new models launch in September 2025. This price adjustment would impact all iPhone 17 models. That includes the base iPhone 17, the new iPhone 17 Air (replacing the Plus), iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max.

Currently, in the Apple iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 16 starts at $799, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max sells for $1,199. The price hike is reportedly due to increasing component costs and China tariffs. Apple may be using this strategy to protect its margins.

Despite the higher price, Apple plans to add new features and design upgrades to justify the cost to consumers. Meanwhile, analysts have issued a Hold rating on Apple’s stock (AAPL). They cited strong iPhone performance in the second quarter of 2025 as a positive indicator.

U.S. telecom companies reported 22% year-over-year equipment growth, the highest growth in six quarters. This strong demand may have supported Apple’s pricing decision.

A second source confirmed Apple’s internal discussion about the increase. The company is reportedly focused on balancing pricing with innovation. Although not officially confirmed, the move seems likely. Apple has followed a similar strategy in past product cycles.

Apple iPhone 16 Series Price in Pakistan

Model Price
Apple iPhone 16 299,999
Apple iPhone 16e 283,799
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 334,999
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 374,999
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 448,999

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Nadra
How to Apply for Vehicle and Arms Licenses Using NADRA’s Mobile App
Youtube Introduces Ai Driven Age Verification System
YouTube Introduces AI-Driven Age Verification System
Meta To Let Candidates Use Ai During Job Interviews
Meta to Let Candidates Use AI During Job Interviews
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Likely to Miss Out on 65W Fast Charging
Federal Cabinet Set To Approve Pakistans First Ever National Ai Policy
Federal Cabinet Set to Approve Pakistan’s First Ever National AI Policy
Federal Cabinet
Federal Cabinet Approves Landmark Pakistan’s First Green Building Code
Iphone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Leak Reveals New Multiple Color Variants
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets Another One UI 8 Beta Update
Tiktok Rolls Out New Parental Control Features
TikTok Rolls Out New Parental Control Features
How To Claim Unclaimed Deposits In Pakistan Sbp Issues Refund Guidelines
SBP Keeps Monetary Policy Rate Steady at 11%
Hami Worlds First Ai Powered Physician Assistant Goes Live In Pakistan
Pakistani Doctor Launches World’s First AI-Powered Physician Assistant, Hami
Punjab Electric Bus Service To Roll Out With Surprising Fare
Punjab Electric Bus Service to Roll Out with Surprising Fare
Nvidia Rtx 50 Super Series Rumored To Debut In Q4 2025
NVIDIA RTX 50 SUPER Series Rumored to Debut in Q4 2025