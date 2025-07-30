Apple may increase prices across its upcoming iPhone 17 series by $50, according to recent reports. The change could take effect when the new models launch in September 2025. This price adjustment would impact all iPhone 17 models. That includes the base iPhone 17, the new iPhone 17 Air (replacing the Plus), iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max.

Currently, in the Apple iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 16 starts at $799, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max sells for $1,199. The price hike is reportedly due to increasing component costs and China tariffs. Apple may be using this strategy to protect its margins.

Despite the higher price, Apple plans to add new features and design upgrades to justify the cost to consumers. Meanwhile, analysts have issued a Hold rating on Apple’s stock (AAPL). They cited strong iPhone performance in the second quarter of 2025 as a positive indicator.

U.S. telecom companies reported 22% year-over-year equipment growth, the highest growth in six quarters. This strong demand may have supported Apple’s pricing decision.

A second source confirmed Apple’s internal discussion about the increase. The company is reportedly focused on balancing pricing with innovation. Although not officially confirmed, the move seems likely. Apple has followed a similar strategy in past product cycles.

Apple iPhone 16 Series Price in Pakistan