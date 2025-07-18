A new rumor suggests that the upcoming Apple iPhone 17 Pro will be available in four color variants: black, dark blue, silver, and orange. Although the image shared isn’t an official leak, it closely represents what customers can expect.

The dark blue is described as extremely deep, nearly black in some lighting, reportedly inspired by the iPhone 16 Pro’s Blue Titanium. The black version resembles Black Titanium but with a matte finish for a subtle, premium look.

Meanwhile, silver draws from White Titanium, appearing bright with warm undertones. The standout is orange, likely to be the hero color. It’s vibrant yet balanced, inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action Buttons. This bold tone is ideal for users who prefer lively over minimalistic hues.

Beyond colors, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may feature aluminum frames. Marking a shift from previous stainless steel and titanium builds.

Previously rumored shades, such as green, purple, and sky blue, are now expected to appear on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models. According to the source, an additional surprise color is also planned, with leaks expected soon.