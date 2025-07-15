By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 35 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple Iphone 17

Apple analyst Jeff Pu now claims the base model iPhone 17 will come with the A19 chip, reversing his earlier prediction. Previously, Pu suggested the device would feature an A18 chip, but he later changed his position on the matter. In a new investor note with GF Securities, Pu wrote,

“We now expect the iPhone 17 model to be equipped with A19.”

Pu also believes the iPhone 17 Air will include the same A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will feature the A19 Pro chip. However, conflicting reports still exist regarding chip versions across the lineup.

One source recently claimed the Apple iPhone 17 Air would use the A19 Pro chip, not the standard A19. The report noted that the Air’s A19 Pro chip may include a 5-core GPU, unlike the 6-core GPU in the Pro models.

Despite minor differences, most rumors now agree that the base iPhone 17 will ship with the A19 chip. With just two months left, all will be confirmed at Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 launch event.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

