By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 4 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
'알록달록 아이폰16 시리즈'

Apple’s latest iPad Pro lineup showcases advanced Tandem OLED panels, supplied mainly by LG Display. For years, LG has been urging Apple to adopt Tandem OLED displays for iPhones, hoping to secure a stronger foothold in the smartphone market.

While Apple has not agreed yet, industry insiders believe change could be on the horizon. Reports suggest that future iPhones, possibly the 2028 models or even the iPhone 20 series, may finally feature this technology.

Apple has not confirmed any move toward Tandem OLED for iPhones. However, the potential shift carries major implications for LG. If Apple chooses this path, LG could either become the exclusive display supplier or significantly increase its share against Samsung Display, Apple’s current primary partner. With 348 U.S. patents in tandem with OLED technology, LG is clearly positioned to benefit from such a decision.

Tandem OLED Display

Tandem OLED panels stack two OLED layers together instead of using one. This structure boosts brightness, improves power efficiency, and enhances overall display lifespan. The technology also addresses one of the biggest challenges in OLEDs, blue subpixel degradation.

Interestingly, Apple may not go for a full tandem setup. Instead, it is reportedly considering a “simplified tandem” design, where only blue subpixels use two layers, while red and green remain single-layered. This approach reduces costs but still offers improved durability.

If Apple embraces the change, it could mark a major leap in iPhone display technology. For LG, it would be a hard-won victory against Samsung, and for consumers, it could mean brighter, longer-lasting, and more efficient iPhone screens.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Kp Government Introduces Semester System For Schools Starting This Year
KP Government Introduces Semester System for Schools Starting This Year
Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26
Pakistan Enters FY2026 With Lower Inflation, Narrower Deficit
Punjab School Holidays Rumor Denied By Education Secretary
Punjab School Holidays Rumor Denied by Education Secretary
Sialkot Airport
Sialkot Airport Flights Suspended as Flooding Crisis Hits Punjab
More Govt Websites Found Using Chatgpt After Pmd Controversy
More Govt Websites Found Using ChatGPT After PMD Controversy
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Samsung to Launch New Galaxy S25 Model and AI Tablets on September 4
Adb Board Approves Loan For Pakistan Despite Indian Outcry
ADB Agrees on ML-1 Project Financing for Pakistan Railways Upgrade
Fbr Rolls Out Simplified Electronic Tax Return Form
Govt Unveils Simplified Tax Form for Salaried Class
Sbp Cryptocurrency Ban Blocks Move To Legalize Digital Assets
SBP Cryptocurrency Ban Blocks Move to Legalize Digital Assets
Fortnite Removes A Major Feature After Fans Started Exploiting The Glitch
Fortnite Removes A Major Feature After Fans Started Exploiting the Glitch
Sindh Assembly Salaries Increased By 200 After Committee Approval
Sindh Assembly Salaries Increased by 200pc
Realme mobiles
Realme Launches Phone With a 15000 mAh, 5-Day Battery Life
Nvidia Earnings Swing Could Reach 260 Billion Market Move
Nvidia Earnings Swing Could Reach $260 Billion Market Move