Apple Is Increasing Prices For Battery Replacement Of Old Mobiles

Apple is going to raise prices for out-of-warranty battery replacements for its iPhones, iPods, and MacBooks from March 1, 2023. The change will affect all iPhone models prior to the iPhone 14 series with a $20/£20/€24 price increase depending on your region. AppleCare and AppleCare+ users won’t be affected by the new price increases.

Apple currently charges $69/£69/€75 to replace the battery on the iPhone X – iPhone 13 series phones and $49/£49/€55 for older supported models. Battery replacement services for the iPhone 14 series will remain at $99/£105/€119.

The iPad battery replacement service will also see a price increase by $20/£30/€40 for all but the very latest models.

MacBooks will also get a price hike for battery swaps by $30/£30/€36 for all Air models and $50/£46/€60 for all MacBook and MacBook Pro models. You can head over to the source links to check out the pricing details for your region.

The service charge increase won’t affect AppleCare or AppleCare+ subscribers or folks who rely on third-party repair services.

Notably, Apple opened up its self-service program for US-based iPhone users last April, which allows people to get and replace parts without any external help.

While the price increase in service charge for battery replacement is not ideal, it will still lease a new life to your device so you don’t have to spend money on a new gadget.

Another news coming out of Apple is that its share price fell by $3.74% to a price of $130.20 per share and the company had a valuation of $1.99 trillion at market close on Tuesday.

Apple first hit a $2 trillion valuation in August 2020, as the pandemic boosted its sales of computers and phones for remote work and school. It briefly hit a market value of over $3 trillion during trading in January 2022.

