By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple

Apple has officially launched AppleCare One, a new subscription plan covering multiple Apple devices under one plan. Starting at $19.99 per month, users can enroll up to three devices. Each additional device costs just $5.99 monthly. The plan includes all AppleCare+ benefits, such as priority support, battery service, and unlimited accidental damage repairs.

Users can add existing devices up to four years old, as long as they’re in good condition. This flexibility extends beyond the usual 60-day AppleCare+ purchase window, making it easier to protect older Apple products.

In addition, devices can be added or removed anytime. When a user trades in a device, Apple replaces it automatically. AppleCare One also adds theft and loss protection for iPads and Apple Watches. Previously, this feature was iPhone-exclusive.

Pricing remains the same regardless of the device type: iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. Therefore, customers can save up to $11 monthly when bundling devices under AppleCare One compared to separate AppleCare+ plans. Overall, AppleCare One offers greater flexibility, broader coverage, and potential savings for users across the Apple ecosystem.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

