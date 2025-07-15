By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
iPhone 17 Series

Apple typically unveils new iPhones in September, and this year is expected to follow the same pattern. But when exactly? According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a trusted Apple insider, the iPhone 17 series will likely launch during the week of September 8.

The event could be scheduled for Monday, September 8, or possibly September 9 or 10. Apple usually avoids hosting events on Fridays, and it steers clear of September 11 due to its historical significance.

This gives Apple three realistic options for its fall event. The official date will likely be confirmed soon. This year, Apple will introduce four models:

  • iPhone 17
  • iPhone 17 Air
  • iPhone 17 Pro
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max

The new “Air” model will replace the Plus, which has been the weakest performer in recent years. If the Air performs better, Apple may consider the switch a success, even without record-breaking sales.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Fast Cables Joins Uaes Taqa Vendor Network

Fast Cables Joins UAE’s TAQA Vendor Network

Uk Launches Evisas In Pakistan No Passport Needed

UK Launches eVisas in Pakistan, No Passport Needed!

Tiktok Is Quietly Building Mixed Reality Goggles To Challenge Meta

TikTok Is Quietly Building Mixed Reality Goggles to Challenge Meta

Tecno Camon 40 Pro Now Available In Sandy Titanium Color

TECNO Camon 40 Pro Now Available in Sandy Titanium Color

Sindh Extends Ajrak Number Plate Deadline

Sindh Extends Ajrak Number Plate Deadline

Apple Iphone 17

Apple iPhone 17 Rumors Take a New Turn Once Again

Samsung Galaxy

Report Suggests Samsung Galaxy S26+ Might Be Canceled

Cognition Acquires Windsurf To Power Ai Coding Push

Cognition Acquires Windsurf to Power AI Coding Push

Elon Musk Launches Ai Companion Bots For Super Grok Users

Elon Musk Launches AI Companion Bots for Super Grok Users

Bitcoin Dominance Nears Key Resistance Are Altcoins About To Surge

Bitcoin Dominance Nears Key Resistance – Are Altcoins About to Surge?

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specs Surface Online

Millions At Risk As Gravity Forms Wordpress Plugin Gets Backdoored

Millions at Risk as Gravity Forms WordPress Plugin Gets Backdoored

New Ssd Self Destructs On The Press Of A Button To Protect Info

New SSD Self-Destructs On The Press of A Button To Protect Info