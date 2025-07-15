Apple typically unveils new iPhones in September, and this year is expected to follow the same pattern. But when exactly? According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a trusted Apple insider, the iPhone 17 series will likely launch during the week of September 8.

The event could be scheduled for Monday, September 8, or possibly September 9 or 10. Apple usually avoids hosting events on Fridays, and it steers clear of September 11 due to its historical significance.

This gives Apple three realistic options for its fall event. The official date will likely be confirmed soon. This year, Apple will introduce four models:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The new “Air” model will replace the Plus, which has been the weakest performer in recent years. If the Air performs better, Apple may consider the switch a success, even without record-breaking sales.