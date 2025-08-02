If you’re planning to upgrade your MacBook, now’s the perfect time. Amazon is offering massive discounts on the latest Apple MacBook Air M4, cutting prices by up to 20%. The base model with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD now costs $799, down from $999, the lowest price ever recorded.

You can upgrade to a 512GB SSD for $999, previously priced at $1,199. For those needing more memory, the 24GB RAM with 512GB SSD version is now $1,199, down from $1,399.

The 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is also seeing a deep discount. The entry-level version is now $999, a drop from $1,199. Meanwhile, the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD variant is going for $1,199, down from $1,399. Lastly, the top-tier 24GB RAM model is now $1,399, previously priced at $1,599.

Apple’s 2025 MacBook Air M4 lineup impressed with its sleek design and M4 chip performance. The laptops are ultra-thin at 0.44 inches and lightweight, 2.7 lbs for the 13-inch and 3.2 lbs for the 15-inch. Battery life stands out, offering over 18 hours of HD video playback. While both sizes are similar in power, the 15-inch model provides a larger screen, better speakers, and a bigger trackpad.