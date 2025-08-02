Apple MacBook Air M4 Now Available at Cheapest Price Ever
If you’re planning to upgrade your MacBook, now’s the perfect time. Amazon is offering massive discounts on the latest Apple MacBook Air M4, cutting prices by up to 20%. The base model with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD now costs $799, down from $999, the lowest price ever recorded.
You can upgrade to a 512GB SSD for $999, previously priced at $1,199. For those needing more memory, the 24GB RAM with 512GB SSD version is now $1,199, down from $1,399.
The 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is also seeing a deep discount. The entry-level version is now $999, a drop from $1,199. Meanwhile, the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD variant is going for $1,199, down from $1,399. Lastly, the top-tier 24GB RAM model is now $1,399, previously priced at $1,599.
Apple’s 2025 MacBook Air M4 lineup impressed with its sleek design and M4 chip performance. The laptops are ultra-thin at 0.44 inches and lightweight, 2.7 lbs for the 13-inch and 3.2 lbs for the 15-inch. Battery life stands out, offering over 18 hours of HD video playback. While both sizes are similar in power, the 15-inch model provides a larger screen, better speakers, and a bigger trackpad.