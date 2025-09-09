Today marks a big moment for Apple. The company will introduce the iPhone 17 lineup at its “Awe Dropping” event on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Industry watchers say this launch could be Apple’s most ambitious since the iPhone X.

Apple is expected to unveil four models:

The Thinnest iPhone Yet

Apple has reportedly scrapped the “Plus” variant due to weak sales and is introducing the iPhone 17 Air in its place.

iPhone 17 Air: 6.6-inch display, ultra-slim chassis between 5.5 and 6.25 mm, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. It may ship with a smaller 2,800 mAh battery and a single 48 MP rear camera.

Standard iPhone 17: Now sized at 6.3 inches (up from 6.1 inches), matching the iPhone 17 Pro.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, with the Pro Max expected to carry a 5,000 mAh battery for longer life.

OLED Across the Line

For the first time, all iPhone 17 models are expected to feature LTPO OLED displays with ProMotion. That means:

120 Hz refresh rate across the entire series. Smoother scrolling and improved video playback. A major shift, as ProMotion was previously limited to Pro models.



What to expect at the #AppleEvent on Tuesday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zXi4JU8oDx — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 7, 2025

Chip, RAM, and Reverse Charging

Apple is pushing performance with its new silicon.

A19 and A19 Pro chipsets will power the series.

will power the series. RAM: Pro models may include 12GB to handle Apple Intelligence features, while base and Air models stick to 8GB.

Pro models may include 12GB to handle Apple Intelligence features, while base and Air models stick to 8GB. Reverse wireless charging could debut on Pro models, allowing users to charge AirPods or an Apple Watch directly from the iPhone.

Cameras and Photography

The iPhone 17 series is shaping up to be a major photography upgrade.

Front camera: 24MP TrueDepth across all models.

24MP TrueDepth across all models. Pro models: 48MP triple-camera system, enhanced telephoto lens, possible 8x optical zoom, and 8K video recording.

48MP triple-camera system, enhanced telephoto lens, possible 8x optical zoom, and 8K video recording. Astrophotography: Improvements expected for night sky captures.

Improvements expected for night sky captures. Design: Pro models may showcase a two-tone rear with a bold camera bar, while the Air focuses on a lightweight titanium frame.

Color options include a striking orange for Pro models, alongside dark blue, black, and white.

Battery: First iPhone Above 5,000 mAh

Battery details spotted in a Chinese regulatory database point to year-over-year improvements:

Model Battery Capacity iPhone 17 3,692 mAh iPhone 17 Air 3,149 mAh iPhone 17 Pro 4,252 mAh iPhone 17 Pro Max 5,088 mAh

The Pro Max would be the first iPhone to cross the 5,000 mAh mark, potentially delivering the best battery life Apple has ever offered. Apple is also rumored to be using denser silicon-anode batteries to pack more energy in smaller cells.

SIM Tray and Market Variations

Some models, particularly in China, will ship with SIM trays because eSIM is not yet supported by local carriers. Devices with SIM trays will have slightly smaller batteries than U.S. models. Reports suggest the iPhone 17 Air may not include a SIM tray at all, which could block its release in China.

Design Changes and Accessories

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to measure 8.725 mm thick, making it roughly five percent thicker than its predecessor. The added size could provide space for a larger battery and a more advanced camera system, possibly with an adjustable aperture.

Leaked cases also suggest support for lanyard accessories, including a bright orange crossbody strap that matches the new Pro color option. Both the Pro and Pro Max models are anticipated to feature aluminum builds with a glass cutout across the lower portion of the back, designed to support wireless charging.

Dynamic Island Rumors

Leaks suggest the Dynamic Island might shrink from 2 cm to 1.5 cm. However, credible sources indicate no major change this year, making this rumor less likely.

AirPods Pro 3 and New Watches

Apple is expected to add to its hardware announcements with updated wearables and audio.

AirPods Pro 3: Two versions are rumored to be in development. One standard and one high-end with an infrared camera for gesture controls, though the advanced version may arrive later.

Apple Watch lineup: Apple Watch Series 11, SE 3, and Ultra 3 are expected, all powered by the S11 chip, which is based on the current S10 architecture.

iOS 26 and AI Features

All iPhone 17 models will ship with iOS 26, which is set to introduce new AI-driven features under the Apple Intelligence banner.

How to Watch

Apple’s “Awe Dropping” keynote will stream live on Tuesday, September 9, starting at 10:00 PM Pakistan time. Viewers can tune in via:

Apple’s official website: https://www.apple.com/apple-events/ Apple TV app on supported devices Apple’s YouTube channel

This launch could mark one of Apple’s boldest moves in years, with thinner designs, larger batteries, camera advancements, and AI-powered software all converging in the iPhone 17 generation.