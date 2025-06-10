Apple Reveals Ipados 26 With Game Changing Liquid Glass Ui

Apple stuns at WWDC 2025 with iPadOS 26, introducing a stunning new Liquid Glass interface, desktop-like multitasking, and powerful AI features designed to transform the iPad into a true productivity machine.







iPadOS 26: Liquid Glass Interface

The most jaw-dropping update? The Liquid Glass interface. This isn’t just a facelift, it’s a visual revolution. Inspired by the Apple Vision Pro’s interface, the new design language brings translucent layers, fluid lighting, and reflective depth to the iPad’s entire user experience. The Lock Screen, Control Center, and app windows now shimmer with dynamic responsiveness that feels more alive than ever before.

But the real game-changer lies in how users interact with apps. iPadOS 26 introduces full windowing support, allowing users to resize, stack, and freely arrange app windows. It mimics a desktop experience with an Exposé-style overview and a swipeable menu bar. For professionals, creatives, and multitaskers, this turns the iPad into something far closer to a MacBook than ever before.

Apple didn’t stop at eye candy. A native Preview app now lets users edit PDFs with precision, including Apple Pencil markup. The Files app adds a sleek list view and improved drag-and-drop controls. For developers and power users, support for background tasks and Live Activities means complex processes can now run seamlessly behind the scenes.







Then comes Apple Intelligence, integrated directly into iPadOS. From Genmoji and Image Playground to Live Translation and context-aware Shortcuts, Apple’s AI is woven across the system. Developers also gain smarter code suggestions and creative assistance that blurs the line between man and machine.

Other Features

For gamers and creators, the update adds multi-audio support, voice isolation, and even game overlays to track social interactions and performance stats, all designed to keep you in the zone.

iPadOS 26 is currently available to developers, with a public beta set for next month and a full release this fall. However, many Intelligence features will require iPads equipped with M-series chips or the A17 Pro.

With this release, Apple isn’t just refreshing its tablet OS. It is challenging what a tablet can be.