Apple Rolling Out iPhone 12 to Distributors Soon

Rumours have already flooded the internet for a while now about the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 some even suggesting that it will launch without the usual accessories. Apple has yet to officially announce the launch date for the phone, but initial reports suggest that it will be held on October 13th.

Jon Prosser in his tweet suggests that Apple is rolling out the first shipment to its distributors sooner than everyone expected i.e. on October 5th. He has also mentioned that only two versions are being included in the first shipment

iPhone 12 Mini (5.4”) which will come in 64/128/256 GB

iPhone 12 Max (6.1”) which will come in 64/128/256 GB

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will start from 128GB only.

TrendForce has also listed the expected price in their report which is:

iPhone 12 Mini: Starts between $699 and $749

iPhone 12 Max: Starts between $799 and $849

iPhone 12 Pro: Starts between $1,049 and $1,099

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Starts between $1,149 and $1,199

It is not yet known exactly when the phones will be up for sale either as well as the complete specifications. Reports suggest that only the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 max will only be available for purchase with the other two arriving later in November but we will have to wait and see till Apple officially announces it.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk