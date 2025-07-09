Apple Set To Acquire U S Formula 1 Broadcast Rights After F1 Blockbuster

Apple is in advanced talks to acquire the U.S. broadcast rights for Formula 1, currently held by Disney-owned ESPN, which expires at the end of 2025. The move comes after the blockbuster success of F1: The Movie starring Brad Pitt, which raked in roughly $300 million worldwide within its first ten days. It became Apple TV+’s most successful theatrical release to date.

U.S. Formula 1 Viewership Surges as Apple Makes Sports Play

Formula 1’s popularity in the U.S. has soared in recent years. Viewership rose from an average of 554,000 in 2018 to about 1.1 million in 2024, and climbed to 1.3 million during the first ten races of 2025. This growth has been largely driven by the Netflix series Drive to Survive and Hollywood’s growing fascination with the sport.

Analysts project that the next U.S. broadcast rights deal for F1 races could exceed $121 million annually, a sharp rise from ESPN’s current valuation of approximately $85 million per year.

Apple TV+ Could Become Formula 1’s New Streaming Home

Apple’s earlier forays into sports broadcasting with Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer make the Formula 1 rights a natural next step. If successful, Apple TV+ could offer live races, exclusive content, and Formula 1-themed documentaries as part of an expanded premium sports lineup.

Liberty Media, which oversees U.S. broadcasting rights for Formula 1, is reportedly exploring global rights deals potentially worth up to $2 billion annually. Apple is said to be considering global packages as well.

Disney and ESPN Face Serious Competition

ESPN’s exclusive negotiation window for streaming rights expired last year, opening the door for challengers. Apple, Netflix, and NBC are now in the mix, marking a significant disruption to Disney’s long-held dominance in F1 broadcasting.

Formula 1 and Sports Streaming, Future Fans

Securing race rights would signal a major shift in the streaming landscape. Apple TV+ would immediately become a serious player in sports broadcasting, going head-to-head with traditional cable networks and other digital platforms.

Apple is already producing a Lewis Hamilton documentary and developing additional Formula 1-related content to further solidify its presence in the sport.

Formula 1 Streaming: Big Goals, Big Ambitions

Apple’s bid for F1 broadcast rights reveals an ambitious strategy: blending blockbuster entertainment with premium live sports to redefine modern streaming. With F1’s popularity accelerating in the U.S., Apple is positioning itself at the crossroads of cinema, sports, and technology.