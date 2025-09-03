By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 32 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple

Apple’s confidence in its future foldable devices is reportedly growing. According to a new report, the company has significantly increased its internal sales forecasts for its upcoming folding iPhone, which is rumored to launch in late 2026.

The company is said to have raised its shipment target for the iPhone Fold to 8-10 million units in 2026 and an even more ambitious 20-25 million in 2027. These numbers represent a substantial jump from earlier estimates of 6-8 million and 10-15 million, respectively. This strong belief in the product’s mass-market appeal is a clear signal of Apple’s optimism.

In 2028, Apple is also expected to release a foldable iPad, though the company’s expectations for this device are far more conservative. Its current shipment forecast sits at 0.5-1 million units for 2028, suggesting Apple views the foldable iPad as a niche product rather than a mainstream hit.

Beyond foldables, the report also touches on Apple’s next-generation mixed-reality headset. The Vision Air, which is allegedly coming in 2027, aims to solve the main complaints about the Vision Pro: its weight and high price.

The new headset will be 40% lighter and less than half the cost of the Pro model. Vision Air shipments are now estimated to reach 1 million units in 2027, a significant improvement over the Vision Pro, which has only sold about 400,000 units since its debut.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Ignite Extends Deadline For Sialkot Incubation Center
Ignite Extends Deadline for Sialkot Incubation Center
iphone 17 Series
Leak Suggests iPhone 17 Pro Max and Base Model Will Keep Current Pricing
Wordpress Introduces Telex A Fresh Ai Playground For Developers
WordPress Introduces Telex a Fresh AI Playground for Developers
Default
Chinese Cities Tops WIPO 2025 Innovation Index
Govt Plans Amendments To Pera To Boost Industrial Investment
Govt Plans Amendments to PERA to Boost Industrial Investment
Pakistan Wins Youth Scrabble Championship For Sixth Time
Pakistan Wins Youth Scrabble Championship for Sixth Time
Fauji Cement Posts Record Rs13 3bn Profit In Fy25
Cement Sales in August 2025 Rise Over 10%
Google
US Court Delivers Major Google Antitrust Ruling
Islamabad Police Arrest Suspect For Harassing Influencer Samiya Hijab
Suspect Admits Guilt in TikToker Samiya Hijab Kidnapping Case
Kp Digital Media Bill Now Covers Social Media
KP Aasan Karobar Bill 2025 Passed to Simplify Business Registration
Electric Buses Arrive In Islamabad With New Routes And Fleet Expansion
Punjab Confirms Electric Buses in Another Major District from October 2025
Hec Releases Updated List Of Recognised Ms Phd Programmes
Punjab HEC Jobs 2025 Announced with Salary Up to Rs. 350,000
FBR currency declaration app
SBP Cancels Money Masters Currency Exchange License