Apple’s confidence in its future foldable devices is reportedly growing. According to a new report, the company has significantly increased its internal sales forecasts for its upcoming folding iPhone, which is rumored to launch in late 2026.

The company is said to have raised its shipment target for the iPhone Fold to 8-10 million units in 2026 and an even more ambitious 20-25 million in 2027. These numbers represent a substantial jump from earlier estimates of 6-8 million and 10-15 million, respectively. This strong belief in the product’s mass-market appeal is a clear signal of Apple’s optimism.

In 2028, Apple is also expected to release a foldable iPad, though the company’s expectations for this device are far more conservative. Its current shipment forecast sits at 0.5-1 million units for 2028, suggesting Apple views the foldable iPad as a niche product rather than a mainstream hit.

Beyond foldables, the report also touches on Apple’s next-generation mixed-reality headset. The Vision Air, which is allegedly coming in 2027, aims to solve the main complaints about the Vision Pro: its weight and high price.

The new headset will be 40% lighter and less than half the cost of the Pro model. Vision Air shipments are now estimated to reach 1 million units in 2027, a significant improvement over the Vision Pro, which has only sold about 400,000 units since its debut.