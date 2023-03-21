Apple to Open its Flagship Store in Mumbai Next Month

This opening in Mumbai will be followed by another Apple flagship store opening in Delhi soon

After months of rumors about Apple stores being opened in India, the tech giant has finally confirmed the opening of its first flagship store in Mumbai. It’s reported that the flagship retail store will open up next month, whereas another similar Apple store will also be opened in Delhi soon.

Opening up in the Jio World Drive mall, this Mumbai Apple store is measured to be around 22,000 square feet, a size comparable to the biggest Apple stores situated in places such as Los Angeles, New York, Beijing, and Singapore.

Being so massive in size and operations, this Apple store in Mumbai will become another one of Apple’s iconic retail landmarks.

It’s reported that the Apple store being opened in Delhi measures around 10,000 to 12,000-square-foot, making it comparatively smaller than the one in Mumbai.

Preparations and cutouts for both the Mumbai and Delhi stores are ready, however the Mumbai store will open first since it is the biggest and the most important store for the tech giant in India. According to one source, “the fitout was completed for the Delhi store ahead of the Mumbai one.”

While the news about the Apple store opening is confirmed, Apple is yet to announce a specific date for its opening.

Apart from plans of opening up multiple Apple stores, India is also starting to house the manufacturing plants for Apple’s airpods. Foxconn, which is the leading manufacturer for Apple, has announced that it is investing nearly $200 million to build an AirPod plant in Telangana, India.

