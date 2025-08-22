By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple

Apple is reportedly rethinking the design of its Camera Control button for the upcoming iPhone 18. Recent rumors suggested the company might remove the button entirely, but the leaker claims that Apple instead plans to simplify the component to lower costs.

According to the leaks, the Camera Control button remains in trial production for the iPhone 18 series. However, Apple is said to be dropping the dual-sensor setup and relying solely on pressure sensitivity. This adjustment would eliminate the capacitive sensor, which currently works alongside pressure sensors on iPhone 16 models.

On the iPhone 16, the button combines capacitive and pressure sensing beneath a sapphire crystal layer. The capacitive system detects gestures, while the pressure sensors respond to taps, presses, and swipes. With the revised design, pressure sensors alone will handle all input methods.

This approach resembles solutions seen on smartphones like the OPPO X8 Ultra and vivo X200 Ultra. Their pressure-based buttons can distinguish between light taps, firm presses, and sliding motions without additional layers.

The leaker emphasized that Apple’s motivation is financial. The current camera control button is considered expensive to manufacture and contributes to costly after-sales repairs. Internal cost pressures, combined with delayed AI-powered Visual Intelligence features, reportedly pushed Apple to simplify the hardware for the iPhone 18.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Services Sector Jobs Lead Pakistan Employment After New Census
Services Sector Jobs Lead Pakistan Employment After New Economic Census
Amazon Now Delivers With Drones In These Areas
Lahore Police to Use Drones for Traffic Management Starting September
Social Media Ban Proposed for Children Under 16 in Pakistan
Yamaha Unique Hike Motorcycle Prices After Budget 2025 26
Get Yamaha Bike Now, Pay Later with 0% Mark-Up from SCB
js-bank-techjuice
JS Bank Half-Year Profit Slumps 45% Amid Margin Pressure and Rising Costs
Redmi Note 15 Pro
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Updated Features Surface Online
Google
Google Expands AI-Powered Restaurant Booking to 180 Countries
Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban On Indian Aircraft Until July 23
Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban on Indian Flights
Alibaba Kel Awards 2025 Honors Pakistans Top Exporters
Alibaba KEL Awards 2025 Honors Pakistan’s Top Exporters
Secp Links Regulators To Ezfile For Faster Services
SECP Launches Infrastructure Mutual Funds Framework
Internet Services Slowly Restored In Islamabad And Rawalpindi
Internet Restored in Balochistan After 15-Days Blackout
Research Suggests Chatgpts Web Power Might Be Fading To Old Search Giants
Analysts Suggest ChatGPT Web Power Is Fading to Old Search Giants
Nab Distributes Rs3 7 Billion In First Phase Of B4u Fraud Recovery
NAB Distributes Rs3.7 Billion in First Phase of B4U Fraud Recovery