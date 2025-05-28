Apple Unveils New Gaming App and Acquires RAC7 Studio

Apple is making a notable move in the gaming space with the upcoming launch of a dedicated gaming app and the acquisition of RAC7 Games, signaling a deeper commitment to positioning itself as a serious player in the gaming industry.







The new developments will be officially announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, scheduled for June 9–13, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

NEW: Apple is planning a dedicated app for video games on its devices, seeking to sell gamers and developers on the idea that it’s a leader in the market. https://t.co/UkVxfLOFZO — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 27, 2025

One App, Multiple Devices

The new gaming app is expected to be pre-installed with iOS 19, due in September 2025. The aim is to bring together Apple’s gaming features across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV into a single, streamlined experience. It is designed to replace the current Game Center, offering users a more centralized and engaging interface.







According to Bloomberg, the app will include:

A “Play Now” tab with personalized game recommendations

Access to leaderboards, achievements, and editorial content

Quick links to the App Store’s game section

Prominent placement of Apple Arcade, the $6.99/month subscription service

Integration with FaceTime and iMessage for social gaming interactions

Support for App Clips to enable mini-game demos

In a notable update for Mac users, The Verge reports that the app will allow playing games downloaded from outside the App Store. This change addresses a long-standing limitation in macOS gaming.

Strategic Acquisition: RAC7 Games Joins Apple

Apple has also confirmed the acquisition of RAC7 Games, the indie studio known for the Apple Arcade hit Sneaky Sasquatch. According to Tech in Asia, this marks Apple’s first-ever purchase of a gaming studio and reflects a broader shift in strategy, from platform facilitator to content creator.

RAC7 will continue to operate independently. It will contribute to Apple’s library of exclusive titles. This supports Apple’s vision of delivering unique, curated gaming experiences. The approach is similar to what Apple does with Apple TV+.

While these efforts represent Apple’s most focused attempt yet to expand its footprint in gaming, the company still faces an uphill battle. Mac devices, in particular, are often seen as underperforming compared to Windows-based gaming PCs.

Nevertheless, the launch of the new app and the acquisition of RAC7 are clear indicators of Apple’s evolving strategy. The company is moving beyond hardware and ecosystem services. It aims to build a more content-driven presence in the gaming world.