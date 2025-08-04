Apple has formed a dedicated AI team to develop the Apple Answer Engine, aiming to rival ChatGPT with a smarter, web-connected app. This team, reportedly named Answers, Knowledge, and Information, is working on a system that can answer user questions by pulling information from the internet. Apple plans to integrate this engine into Siri, Safari, and other products, though it may also launch as a separate app.

To accelerate the Apple Answer Engine project, the company is actively hiring experts in search algorithms and engine development. Recent job listings highlight the company’s focus on building a strong in-house search capability. This step shows Apple’s intent to rely less on external AI platforms like ChatGPT and develop its own advanced search tools.

Apple Answer Engine to Enhance AI Privacy and Personalization

While Apple already added ChatGPT support to Siri, the launch of a fully personalized AI update has faced delays. The new Apple Answer Engine could help Apple regain control over its AI services and offer a more customized, privacy-focused experience for users.

Apple’s move to build its own Answer Engine could impact its long-standing partnership with Google. As Google faces antitrust scrutiny, Apple might be forced to rethink its reliance on Google Search. By developing its own AI-powered answer system, Apple could reduce its dependency on Google and create a unique search experience within its ecosystem.