By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 9 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apples First 5g Macbook Pro M5 Could Launch Early 2026

Apple appears close to launching its first 5G-capable Mac, as internal code reveals testing of a Centauri (C1) modem inside an unreleased M5 MacBook Pro. If this move pans out, it could deliver always-connected laptops that have only existed on Windows and iPads to the MacBook line for the very first time.

The MacBook in question runs on Apple’s next-gen M5 Pro chipset (t6050) and reportedly features the same C1 modem used in the iPhone 16e. This marks a major milestone for Apple; historically, built-in cellular has been missing from Mac due to battery and design concerns. With full control over both CPU and modem, the company may now have an optimized, power-efficient solution.

While Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman earlier anticipated Mac cellular support might wait until the C2 modem appears in 2026, these new insights suggest a faster timeline. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the M5 MacBook Pro may arrive in early 2026, rather than this fall as previously projected.

The fact that only the M5 Pro model shows evidence of 5G implies the feature could remain exclusive to pro-class MacBook versions, at least initially.

Here’s what this could mean for users:

  • Enhanced Connectivity: Seamless internet on the go without relying on iPhone hotspots.
  • Battery Efficiency: Apple’s integrated design may mitigate past power drain concerns with 5G packs.
  • Pro-Only Launch Expectation: Cellular MacBook may debut in high-end models before trickling down.

As of now, Apple is still in testing phases, but the timing aligns with broader patents, supply chain preparations, and rumored product roadmaps pointing to several updated Macs for 2025 and 2026.

Overall, this leak fuels mounting excitement that a MacBook Pro with built-in 5G is finally on the horizon, potentially setting a new standard for the always-connected laptop experience.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

