Is Apple finally making a creaseless, foldable iPhone? With all the hubbub of Samsung Unpacked 2025 and their foldables, rumors are flying of a similar project under consideration from Apple.

Apple Foldable Comes With Class

Unlike the visibly creased competitors already on shelves, Apple’s foldable aims for elegance. The current prototype reportedly unfolds to a razor-thin 4.5 mm and features a seamless 7-inch inner display that could easily rival the clarity of an iPad. Paired with the blazing-fast A20 chip, a dual-camera system, and the return of Touch ID, fans will be eager to see what comes out next year.

Expected to land as part of the iPhone 18 series in fall 2026, the foldable will likely debut above the $2,000 mark, signaling Apple’s intent to stake its claim at the top of the luxury tech ladder.

The Foldable Wars Are Heating Up—And Apple Just Entered

Apple isn’t known for rushing into trends. When it enters a new product category, it rewrites the rules. With this creaseless display, it’s clear the company is aiming to correct the biggest flaw of its rivals: visible folds that break immersion.

Prototyping is already in its P1 phase, and sources suggest final product development is accelerating. As Samsung and Google jostle for attention in the foldable market, Apple’s signature move is patience. If done right, this launch could do for foldables what the original iPhone did for touchscreens.

Why Apple’s Quiet Production Line Is a Big Deal

Hardware confidence: Scaling foldable displays with zero visible crease shows serious engineering finesse.

Scaling foldable displays with zero visible crease shows serious engineering finesse. Design disruption: A paper-thin, polished design will instantly set the benchmark for what premium foldables should look like.

A paper-thin, polished design will instantly set the benchmark for what premium foldables should look like. Category domination: With massive supply volume in motion, Apple’s preparing to make waves.

It should be noted that at this point, these are mere speculations. Apple has not officially accepted producing a foldable device for the next year. It remains to be seen what unfolds in the coming months.