Apple’s M2 chip will just have a minor upgrade over the M1 chip

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, Apple will be soon releasing the M2 chip but it won’t be much of a major upgrade as M1 chip has been. The M2 SoC will have more changes in the design area but there would only be a slight boost in performance. In addition, the M2 will feature am 8-core CPU will be just like the M1 but will have some improvements in terms of efficiency.

Moreover, it is reported that the M2 will consume less power while performing tasks and would be rocking a 10 core GPU instead. The M2 chip is expected to come around when the 2022 MacBook Air is released. The 2022 version of the MacBook Air will have a display upgrade with the display notch as similar to the MacBook Pro 2021 and will rock a Thunderbolt 4 port and a MagSafe connector.

However, the M2 chip is not expected to debut until the second half of 2022 while the MacBook Air might not arrive until the third quarter of this year.

