Apple’s Mind Control Devices : Hype Or Myth?

From boring designs to below standard charging speed, Apple is renowned as a brand that doesn’t like experimenting much, but when it comes to revolutionary innovations there seems to be no bounds. As we experienced with the launch of apple vision pro, successfully integrating augmented reality. Now Apple is planning to take it on a whole new level introducing brain controlled devices.









From landlines to keypad phones, from keypad phones to touch screens and now controlling devices only with our thoughts. Sounds like something we used to fantasize about while watching Iron man. But Apple has taken on the challenges to turn this into a reality. The idea of controlling devices through thoughts has already been practiced successfully in medical procedures, but controlling every device though your brain is a next level thing.

Apple is actively involved in its development, saying that it primarily focuses on enhancing accessibility for individuals with disabilities. But we know once it’s functional, it won’t take much time to be accessible for every person.Apple’s work centers around brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, which aims to translate neural activity into digital commands, allowing users to interact with devices using their thoughts. Here’s a detailed look at Apple’s initiatives in this area:

Partnership with Synchron

Apple has partnered with Synchron, a neurotechnology company specializing in minimally invasive implantable BCIs.Synchron’s flagship device, the Stentrode, is a stent-like implant that is inserted into a blood vessel near the brain’s motor cortex through a minimally invasive procedure, similar to placing a stent in the heart. Elon Musk’s Neuralink are also working on BCIs, and Apple is expected to integrate their technology too.









However, Neuralink’s approach involves a surgical procedure to implant electrodes directly into brain tissue. Syncron’s chip avoids the need for open brain surgery, unlike some other BCI approaches. It works using electrodes that can detect neural signals related to movement intent. These signals are then transmitted wirelessly to an external processing unit.

Integration with Apple Devices

To integrate it with its existing devices, Apple is developing a new software standard called BCI Human Interface Device (HID) profile. This standard will allow devices like iPhones, iPads, and the Vision Pro to natively recognize and interpret signals from brain implants like the Stentrode.

This integration will work with Apple’s existing Switch Control accessibility feature. Switch Control allows users with physical limitations to interact with their devices using various assistive technologies, such as joysticks or external switches. The BCI will act as another input method within this framework . The goal is to enable users to perform actions like selecting icons, navigating menus, typing messages, and controlling applications on their Apple devices purely through their thoughts.

Expected Potential

While the initial focus is on accessibility, the development of native BCI support in mainstream devices like iPhones could pave the way for broader applications in the future, potentially impacting human-device interaction for a wider range of users. This could include hands-free control in various scenarios and new forms of cognitive input. No remote controls, no touch screens, controlling every device with your thoughts.

How it Works

The chip detects electrical activity in the brain’s motor cortex, which is associated with movement. These neural signals are transmitted wirelessly from the implant to a wearable transceiver. The transceiver sends the signals to a processor that interprets the neural activity and translates it into digital commands that the Apple device can The processed commands are then used to control the device’s interface, allowing the user to interact with apps and features.

Is it Revolutionary

These chips have been implanted in a small number of individuals as part of clinical trials, demonstrating the potential to control digital devices. Even though the success rate is promising, we never know what type of complications could rise in the near future.

It sounds like a promising idea. Will Apple succeed in the successful integration of these chips and bring in the expected revolution, or it be another overhyped product like its Vision Pro. I believe it’s too early to answer that question.