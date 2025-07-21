Apple is apparently working on a new iPad Pro with dual front cameras instead of the standard single selfie snapper. Netizens are scratching heads as to why.

The details first surfaced in Apple’s Image Capture framework, which now references a second front-facing camera on an iPad.

However, as Apple goes, this move would not be the first time camera placement got adjusted. The 10th-generation iPad already shifted its front camera to the landscape edge, earning praise from critics and fans alike.

The 2024 iPad Pro was the first to bring Face ID recognition in landscape mode, but it still relied on a single TrueDepth camera. If the rumors are true, we might be getting dual front cameras in the next iteration.

Analysts believe this points to a landscape-first redesign, aligning with how most people actually use the iPad Pro today, i.e., with a keyboard, on a desk, or in video calls.

It’s also possible that the second lens could support spatial video recording for Apple Vision Pro, given the company’s increased investment in mixed reality content.

While Apple hasn’t confirmed what the second front camera will do, speculation points to advanced depth sensing, improved video call framing, or dual-angle Face ID support. The design may enable Center Stage enhancements, allowing the camera to track movement more accurately during calls.