By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 28 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apples New Ipad Will Carry Dual Front Cameras But Why

Apple is apparently working on a new iPad Pro with dual front cameras instead of the standard single selfie snapper. Netizens are scratching heads as to why.

The details first surfaced in Apple’s Image Capture framework, which now references a second front-facing camera on an iPad.

However, as Apple goes, this move would not be the first time camera placement got adjusted. The 10th-generation iPad already shifted its front camera to the landscape edge, earning praise from critics and fans alike.

The 2024 iPad Pro was the first to bring Face ID recognition in landscape mode, but it still relied on a single TrueDepth camera. If the rumors are true, we might be getting dual front cameras in the next iteration.

Analysts believe this points to a landscape-first redesign, aligning with how most people actually use the iPad Pro today, i.e., with a keyboard, on a desk, or in video calls.

It’s also possible that the second lens could support spatial video recording for Apple Vision Pro, given the company’s increased investment in mixed reality content.

While Apple hasn’t confirmed what the second front camera will do, speculation points to advanced depth sensing, improved video call framing, or dual-angle Face ID support. The design may enable Center Stage enhancements, allowing the camera to track movement more accurately during calls.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Punjab Sugar Market In Turmoil As Mills Refuse Govt Price

Punjab Sugar Market in Turmoil as Mills Refuse Govt Price

Study Says Majority of Bitcoin Users Admit They Don’t Understand It

Quetta Airport Runway Wins Fidic Engineering Excellence Award

Quetta Airport Runway Wins FIDIC Engineering Excellence Award

Perplexity Plans To Bring Comet Ai Browser To Smartphones

Perplexity Plans to Bring Comet AI Browser to Smartphones

Usaid Resumes Key Education Project In Pakistan

USAID Resumes Key Education Project in Pakistan

Research Suggests Snapchat Might Be Better For Ecommerce Brands

Research Suggests Snapchat Might Be Better for Ecommerce Brands

You Can Now Choose Any Teen Titans Character In Fortnite Heres How

You Can Now Choose Any Teen Titans Character in Fortnite (Here’s How)

Elon Musk Introduces Kid Safe Baby Grok Ai

Elon Musk Introduces Kid-Safe ‘Baby Grok’ AI

Pta Warns Users About Whatsapp Scam Messages

PTA Warns Users About WhatsApp Scam Messages

Samsung Z Fold7 Hinge Issue Sparks Concerns Ahead Of Launch

Samsung Z Fold7 Hinge Issue Sparks Concerns Ahead of Launch

Ps5 Overheating Concerns Grow Ahead Of Gta Vi Release

PS5 Overheating Concerns Grow Ahead of GTA VI Release

Whatsapp Beta Update Adds Status Ads Promoted Channels

WhatsApp Beta Update Adds Status Ads, Promoted Channels

Germany Freelance Visa For Uae Residents Now Easier And Cheaper To Get Heres How

Germany Freelance Visa for UAE Residents Now Easier and Cheaper to Get — Here’s How