Applications for the P@SHA ICT Awards 2020 are now open
The most highly anticipated ICT solutions competition in Pakistan is now live and accepting applications. Head over here to learn more and apply for a chance to pitch your innovative solution on this prestigious platform!
Now in its 17th year, the annual P@SHA ICT Awards aim to provide recognition to the software and service companies of Pakistan by providing them an opportunity to gain local, regional and international exposure through on-going promotional activities. The P@SHA ICT Awards honor companies at the cutting edge of technology innovation. The awards recognize the achievements of home-grown Pakistani innovators thus acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence in Pakistan’s Information and Communications Technologies sector.
This year, there are nine categories in which participants can present an innovative IT solution. These include the following:
- Consumer – Retail & Distribution, Digital Marketing/Advertising, Marketplaces
- Inclusion and Community Service – Regional, Rural, & Remote Services, and Sustainability & Environment
- Industrial – Agriculture, Engineering & Construction, Manufacturing, Transport
- Business Services – Finance & Accounting, Security Solutions, Marketing Solutions
- Public Sector – Govt & Citizen Services, Digital Govt
- Student – Junior, Senior, Tertiary
- Services – CSR, Gender Diversity, Top Exporter, Best in BPO
- Technology – Big Data Analytics, IoT, AI, Blockchain
- Cross-categories – Startups, Research & Development
For detailed application instructions and further insight into the categories, head over here.