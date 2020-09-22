Applications for the P@SHA ICT Awards 2020 are now open

The most highly anticipated ICT solutions competition in Pakistan is now live and accepting applications. Head over here to learn more and apply for a chance to pitch your innovative solution on this prestigious platform!

Now in its 17th year, the annual P@SHA ICT Awards aim to provide recognition to the software and service companies of Pakistan by providing them an opportunity to gain local, regional and international exposure through on-going promotional activities. The P@SHA ICT Awards honor companies at the cutting edge of technology innovation. The awards recognize the achievements of home-grown Pakistani innovators thus acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence in Pakistan’s Information and Communications Technologies sector.

This year, there are nine categories in which participants can present an innovative IT solution. These include the following:

Consumer – Retail & Distribution, Digital Marketing/Advertising, Marketplaces

Inclusion and Community Service – Regional, Rural, & Remote Services, and Sustainability & Environment

Industrial – Agriculture, Engineering & Construction, Manufacturing, Transport

Business Services – Finance & Accounting, Security Solutions, Marketing Solutions

Public Sector – Govt & Citizen Services, Digital Govt

Student – Junior, Senior, Tertiary

Services – CSR, Gender Diversity, Top Exporter, Best in BPO

Technology – Big Data Analytics, IoT, AI, Blockchain

Cross-categories – Startups, Research & Development

For detailed application instructions and further insight into the categories, head over here .

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk