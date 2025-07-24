Are New Naruto Episodes Coming Out Reports Suggest Fans Should Rejoice

Naruto returns with four new episodes set after the Fourth Great Ninja War and before Boruto. Is this the long-awaited emotional closure fans wanted?

Studio Pierrot has confirmed that the long-anticipated four-episode Naruto special will premiere in fall 2025. The setting? Right in the emotionally loaded gap between the end of the Fourth Great Ninja War and Naruto’s rise as Hokage. The story picks up after Naruto and Sasuke’s earth-shattering final battle at the Valley of the End.

The 2025 Naruto return is also getting a major visual upgrade. Forget the animation style of the early 2000s. This time, Studio Pierrot is using modern reanimation techniques with high-budget visuals and updated character designs.

The first episode is expected to drop sometime around September or October 2025, according to Japanese sources. Global streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix are likely to snap up the rights quickly after the domestic release.