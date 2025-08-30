In recent days, reports have surfaced on social media suggesting that certain non-PTA-approved smartphones, including iPhones and Google Pixel devices, are unexpectedly connecting to Pakistani mobile networks.

Users claim previously blocked handsets are once again able to make calls and use data, sparking questions about whether the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has temporarily relaxed its restrictions.

One user reported that his iPhone 12 Pro Max, inactive on local networks for nearly two years, suddenly began operating on a Zong SIM. Others shared similar experiences with Ufone, where non-PTA devices reportedly gained network access for two to three months before being disconnected again.

Mobile retailers have echoed these accounts, noting that factory-locked iPhones sometimes work briefly on local networks before service is withdrawn.

Possible Reasons Behind Sudden Connectivity

According to various reports and industry discussions, there may be several explanations for why non-PTA phones occasionally regain network access:

Some devices may operate for short durations through visitor-based temporary registrations, which can last up to 120 days. System optimizations or data cleaning: Periodic offloading or purging of older IMEI records could create short windows where previously blocked phones reconnect before being restricted again.

PTA’s Official Response:

In a bid to enhance the effectiveness and responsiveness of the Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has offloaded older IMEI records. This measure aims to streamline system performance, benefiting both PTA and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

PTA emphasizes that this step also encourages users to register their devices by paying the relevant FBR duties and taxes, promoting compliance and sustainability. PTA clarified that recent social media claims about non-PTA phones working on local networks are baseless, as unregistered devices cannot operate without tax payments.

Important Enforcement Details:

Any unregistered mobile device may continue to operate for only 60 days.

After this period, if the duties or taxes remain unpaid, the device will be re-blocked, in line with DIRBS regulations.

PTA reaffirms its mission to maintain a robust, transparent, and consumer-friendly mobile ecosystem in Pakistan.

Rumors of non-PTA phones quietly regaining access have created confusion among users. However, the evidence suggests these cases are rare glitches, not a policy shift. PTA’s latest clarification makes the position clear: without paying the required duties and taxes, non-registered devices cannot remain on local networks beyond the grace period.

For users, this means one thing: there are no shortcuts. To keep a device active in Pakistan, registration is the only reliable path forward.