Arslan Ash beats fellow Pakistani & 120 international players, wins World UFL Tournament

On Monday, Pakistan emerged as the global Tekken champion after Arsalan Ash defeated 120 players to win the World Ultimate Fight League E-gaming finals. WUFL is one of the biggest fighting game championships globally, inviting elite e-gamers from across the globe to participate in games such as Tekken and Mortal Kombat. Arslan’s win once again puts Pakistan on the gaming world map as one of the top E-gaming countries.

Interestingly, Arslan Ash met Awais Honey GG in the finals, a fellow Pakistani gamer, in what was dubbed as a Pakistan vs. Pakistan match, standing as a testament to Pakistan’s dominance in the E-gaming arena.