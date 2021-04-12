Gaming, News

Arslan Ash beats fellow Pakistani & 120 international players, wins World UFL Tournament

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 22 sec read>

On Monday, Pakistan emerged as the global Tekken champion after Arsalan Ash defeated 120 players to win the World Ultimate Fight League E-gaming finals. WUFL is one of the biggest fighting game championships globally, inviting elite e-gamers from across the globe to participate in games such as Tekken and Mortal Kombat. Arslan’s win once again puts Pakistan on the gaming world map as one of the top E-gaming countries.

Interestingly, Arslan Ash met Awais Honey GG in the finals, a fellow Pakistani gamer, in what was dubbed as a Pakistan vs. Pakistan match, standing as a testament to Pakistan’s dominance in the E-gaming arena.

e-gaming e-sports Tekken
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Facebook to celebrate #MonthOfGood this Ramadan

in News
Apr 12, 2021  ·   47 sec read

Now You Can ‘Use’ Android On Your iPhone Through Samsung’s New App Called ‘iTest’

in Mobile, News
Apr 12, 2021  ·   58 sec read

Facebook Invested $23 Million For CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Security Last Year

in News, Social Media
Apr 12, 2021  ·   59 sec read
Up Next: Now You Can ‘Use’ Android On Your iPhone Through Samsung’s New App Called ‘iTest’