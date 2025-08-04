Arslan Ash Becomes Multi Time Tekken Champion After Evo 2025 Win

Arslan Ash has once again proven why he is regarded as the king of Tekken, clinching his sixth Evolution Championship Series (EVO) title with a flawless performance at EVO 2025 in Las Vegas.

Arslan Ash, representing Twisted Minds, showcased his mastery by defeating fellow Pakistani Tekken star Atif Butt in an electrifying EVO 2025 Grand Final. With this win, Arslan Ash not only claimed his sixth EVO title but also walked away with a $12,000 prize and 800 crucial tour points, reinforcing his position at the top of the global fighting game scene.

The EVO 2025 showdown saw Arslan and Atif outclassing the world’s best, as the two Pakistani giants stormed through the brackets. Arslan advanced through the upper bracket, while Atif battled fiercely from the lower bracket, setting up an all-Pakistan Grand Final that had fans on the edge of their seats. Although Atif took the first set, Arslan Ash’s unrivaled composure and impeccable spacing allowed him to secure a 3-1 victory and his sixth EVO crown.

EVO 2025’s final rankings underscored Pakistan’s dominance, with Japan’s Chikurin finishing third and South Korea’s Mulgold taking fourth. The $30,000 prize pool was distributed among the top eight players, which included Tekken legends like LowHigh, NOBI, Meo-IL, and JDCR.

Place Player Country Character Prize Points 1st Arslan Ash Pakistan Anna, Nina $12,000 800 2nd Atif Butt Pakistan Anna $6,000 560 3rd chikurin Japan Clive $4,500 400 4th Mulgold South Korea Claudio $3,000 300 5th LowHigh South Korea Bryan $1,800 220 5th NOBI Japan Lars $1,800 220 7th Meo-IL South Korea Jack-8 $450 180 7th JDCR South Korea Dragunov $450 180

Arslan’s sixth EVO title, earned across both Tekken 7 and Tekken 8, further solidifies his legacy as one of the greatest fighting game players in history. His success has propelled Pakistan into the global esports spotlight, inspiring a new generation of players. Atif Butt’s impressive EVO 2025 campaign shows that Pakistan now boasts not one but two superstars capable of ruling the international Tekken scene.

With Arslan Ash continuing to lead the charge, Pakistan’s golden era in Tekken is here, and the world is racing to keep up.