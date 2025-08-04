By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Arslan Ash Becomes Multi Time Tekken Champion After Evo 2025 Win

Arslan Ash has once again proven why he is regarded as the king of Tekken, clinching his sixth Evolution Championship Series (EVO) title with a flawless performance at EVO 2025 in Las Vegas.

Arslan Ash, representing Twisted Minds, showcased his mastery by defeating fellow Pakistani Tekken star Atif Butt in an electrifying EVO 2025 Grand Final. With this win, Arslan Ash not only claimed his sixth EVO title but also walked away with a $12,000 prize and 800 crucial tour points, reinforcing his position at the top of the global fighting game scene.

The EVO 2025 showdown saw Arslan and Atif outclassing the world’s best, as the two Pakistani giants stormed through the brackets. Arslan advanced through the upper bracket, while Atif battled fiercely from the lower bracket, setting up an all-Pakistan Grand Final that had fans on the edge of their seats. Although Atif took the first set, Arslan Ash’s unrivaled composure and impeccable spacing allowed him to secure a 3-1 victory and his sixth EVO crown.

EVO 2025’s final rankings underscored Pakistan’s dominance, with Japan’s Chikurin finishing third and South Korea’s Mulgold taking fourth. The $30,000 prize pool was distributed among the top eight players, which included Tekken legends like LowHigh, NOBI, Meo-IL, and JDCR.

Place Player Country Character Prize Points
1st Arslan Ash Pakistan Anna, Nina $12,000 800
2nd Atif Butt Pakistan Anna $6,000 560
3rd chikurin Japan Clive $4,500 400
4th Mulgold South Korea Claudio $3,000 300
5th LowHigh South Korea Bryan $1,800 220
5th NOBI Japan Lars $1,800 220
7th Meo-IL South Korea Jack-8 $450 180
7th JDCR South Korea Dragunov $450 180

Arslan’s sixth EVO title, earned across both Tekken 7 and Tekken 8, further solidifies his legacy as one of the greatest fighting game players in history. His success has propelled Pakistan into the global esports spotlight, inspiring a new generation of players. Atif Butt’s impressive EVO 2025 campaign shows that Pakistan now boasts not one but two superstars capable of ruling the international Tekken scene.

With Arslan Ash continuing to lead the charge, Pakistan’s golden era in Tekken is here, and the world is racing to keep up.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Own Your Spotlight With Oppo Reno14 Series Now Available For Pre Order
Oppo Reno 14 Series Launched In Pakistan; Specs & Price Revealed
Telecom Operators Warn High Duties Could Delay 5g Rollout In Pakistan
Pakistan 5G Launch Planned After Doubling Internet Spectrum: IT Minister
Youtuber Pushes Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Durability Test To New Extremes
Korean YouTuber Tests Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Durability With Over 130k Manual Folds
New Ai Team Working On Apple Answer Engine To Rival Chatgpt
Apple Working On New AI Search Engine to Rival ChatGPT
Giorgio Armani Receives E3 5 Million Antitrust Fine For Misleading Ethical Claims
Giorgio Armani Hit with €3.5 Million Antitrust Fine
Ibcc Moves To Get Pakistan Intermediate Certificates Recognized Internationally
Pak Intermediate Certificate Set to be Globally Recognized, Confirms IBCC
Pakistan Plans Transition To Net Billing System For Solar Energy
Islamabad Net Metering Crosses 100MW as Solar Installations Grow
Islamabad Food Authority Destroys Over 3000 Kg Of Unsafe Food
Isb Food Authority Sealed 58 Food Outlets & Destroys 3,000 kg of Unsafe Food
Reddit Reinvents Itself As A Search Engine With Ai Tool Reddit Answers
Reddit Reinvents Itself as a Search Engine with AI Tool ‘Reddit Answers’
Apple Iphone 17 Pro
Apple iPhone 17 Pro May Launch in a Bold New Orange Color
5 Movies You Can Stream This August Weekend To Kill Time
5 Movies You Can Stream This August Weekend To Kill Time
You Can Now Run Kali Linux Natively On Macos With A Simple Command
You Can Now Run Kali Linux Natively on macOS With A Simple Command
Krafton Wants To Turn Pubg Into A Platform Like Fortnite And Roblox
Krafton Wants to Turn PUBG Into a Platform Like Fortnite and Roblox