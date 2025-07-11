Ewc 2025 Schedule Announced For Free Fire Pubg Mobile Tekken 8

The Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 is gearing up for an exciting showcase of some of the biggest mobile and console titles, with official tournament dates announced for Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and Tekken 8. The global gaming community is set to witness top-tier esports action this summer.

Free Fire: July 16–20

The competitive showdown begins with Free Fire, running from 16 to 20 July. Fans can expect fast-paced, strategic gameplay from elite teams as they battle it out for dominance in one of the most popular battle royale titles in the world.

PUBG Mobile: July 25–August 3

Following Free Fire, the spotlight turns to PUBG Mobile, which is scheduled from 25 July to 3 August. This leg of the EWC will feature intense tactical play and thrilling long-range shootouts. Iconic map strategies will also continue to captivate global audiences.

Tekken 8: August 13–16

Rounding out the trio, Tekken 8 will be held from 13 to 16 August, showcasing the best in fighting game esports. Expect dramatic clashes, frame-perfect counters, and high-stakes combos as players go head-to-head in this iconic title’s latest installment.

EWC 2025 features a diverse lineup of mobile and console titles. It’s shaping up to be one of the most inclusive and high-stakes esports events yet. Hosted by “The Current,” the schedule allows fans to mark their calendars and cheer for their favorite teams.