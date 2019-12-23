Arslan Ash, Pakistani Tekken star is now ESPN’s E sports Player of the Year 2019

We all are aware of the name Arslan Ash because of his recent achievement in the e-sports industry. Arslan Ash won two major gaming events this year; one that was held in Japan and the other was US-based Evo Championship Series tournament. His achievements have given him recognition around the globe. He has become the very first Red Bull athlete of the country. And his achievements have helped him to earn ESPN’s Esports Player of the Year Award which is truly amazing.

The E-sports Awards for ESPN took place on Friday and during the event, Arslan Ash’s achievements and best performance highlights were presented there. Arslan Ash secured his position among 3 different player; Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, Xiaomeng “Liooon” Li, and Jay “Sinatraa”. These competing players won for their performance in Fortnite, Hearthstone, and Overwatch.

The official ESPN website promoted Ash, stating, “Arslan Ash’s dominance in Tekken didn’t just make him a superstar though. It put Pakistan on the map for e-sports,”. Arslan Ash couldn’t control his excitement and said, “Since I started my international career last year, I was a fan of the 2018 ESPN Player of the year ‘SonicFox’. So it’s unbelievable that I followed up and became the 2019 ESPN e-sports Player of the Year.” He also won a twitter poll with almost 60% votes and become the unanimous, undisputed ‘Best Player’ of 2019 and said: “Other more popular e-athletes like Bugha have Twitter followers in six digits and I am only at 25 thousand, yet my fans fully supported me and I am so thankful to all of them.“

Arslan Ash’s achievements are truly remarkable and he has not only become a big name in the e-sports industry for himself but has also made Pakistan proud. Now, let us wait and watch for the surprises this gaming star has to give us in the coming year.

