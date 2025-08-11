Arslan Ash Tekken A Team Blast Saudi 15 8 At Esports World Cup

Pakistan’s Tekken A Team delivered a stunning 15-8 victory over Saudi Arabia in a thrilling 7v7 exhibition match in Riyadh. The team was spearheaded by six-time EVO champion Arslan “Ash” Siddique, a name synonymous with e-gaming in Pakistan and abroad.

This electrifying clash, held under the global spotlight of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, showcased Pakistan’s rising esports prowess on August 10, 2025. With a colossal $70 $71.5 million prize pool across 26 game titles and a $1 million prize up for grabs in the Tekken 8 competition, this win has ignited national pride and set the stage for a potential historic run.

Pakistan’s A Team vs Saudi Superstars

Captain Arslan Ash led a powerhouse lineup featuring Atif Butt (CEO 2025 Tekken 8 champion), Farzeen, Dawood Sikander, The Jon, Qasim Meer, and Kashi Snake.

Their coordinated brilliance outshone Saudi Arabia’s formidable squad, including RAEF, Luffy, Exodia, Shaman, Reda, Syed, and Aqeel. The match, part of EWC’s pre-tournament exhibition series, highlighted Pakistan’s tactical mastery, with Ash’s signature precision and Butt’s aggressive style proving decisive in the 15-8 rout.

Global Stage: EWC 2025 Highlights

The Esports World Cup 2025, running from July 8 to August 24 in Riyadh, is the world’s premier esports festival, featuring over 2,000 players from 200+ club teams across 26 titles. The Tekken 8 tournament, scheduled for August 13–16, will see 32 elite players battle through group stages and single elimination playoffs for the $1 million prize.

Arslan Ash, already qualified via his stellar Combo Breaker 2025 performance (joint 5th), added this exhibition triumph to a banner year, including his EVO 2025 Tekken 8 title, his sixth EVO crown, a record unmatched in the fighting game community (FGC).

Pakistan Esports: A Rising Dominance

This victory builds on Pakistan’s recent Tekken dominance. In March 2025, the nation stunned the world with a team win over South Korea in a Seoul Tekken 8 event, breaking the region’s long-held supremacy.

In the 2023 Nations Cup, Pakistan remained unbeaten, further solidified its esports legacy. Ash, a Lahore native who honed his skills in local arcades, has become a symbol of resilience, overcoming past visa hurdles to shine globally.

The 15-8 demolition of Saudi Arabia signals Pakistan’s ascent as a Tekken esports powerhouse. With Arslan Ash leading a star-studded roster, the team is a frontrunner for the $1 million Tekken 8 title at EWC 2025.

The EWC 2025 promises epic showdowns, with Ash’s team poised to make history. For Pakistani fans, this is a moment of pride on the world stage. Stay tuned as the Tekken 8 battles heat up in Riyadh!