By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 51 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Arslan Ash Wins Tekken 8 Title At Bam15 In Australia

MELBOURNE: Pakistan’s esports icon Arslan Ash has once again raised the national flag high by winning the Tekken 8 Championship at Battle Arena Melbourne 15 (BAM15), one of the prestigious Tekken World Tour Master Events.



The tournament featured elite Tekken players from around the world, including Knee, Mulgold, Shadow20z, OilKing, and KingReyJr. Among them stood Falcons Farzeen (Muhammad Farzeen), another standout Pakistani competitor who recently qualified for the Esports World Cup (EWC).

In an electrifying finale, Arslan faced none other than Farzeen in what turned into an all-Pakistani grand final. Arslan emerged victorious in a nail-biting match, reflecting Pakistan’s growing influence in international esports.

With this BAM15 win, Arslan Ash is now setting his sights on the upcoming Esports World Cup 2025, to be held in Riyadh from July 7 to August 24. The tournament promises to be the largest in esports history, hosting over 2,000 players from more than 200 clubs across 25 gaming titles, and offering a staggering $70 million prize pool.



The Tekken 8 showdown will take place from August 14 to 16, with the top 32 players vying for a grand prize of $1 million. Arslan will represent Pakistan on this massive stage, aiming to add another chapter to his legendary career.

Already a five-time Evolution Championship Series (EVO) winner, Arslan Ash’s record is unmatched. His victories include:

  • EVO Japan 2019
  • EVO USA 2019
  • EVO Japan 2023
  • EVO USA 2023
  • EVO 2024

These titles firmly cement his status as one of the greatest Tekken players of all time.

Arsalan Ash, esports, Tekken Game
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest Posts

Bacteria That Breathes Electricity Discovered

Scientists Uncover Microbe That Uses Electricity to Survive

Senators Question Pakistan Crypto Councils Legality

Senators Question Pakistan Crypto Council’s Legality

This Device Tracks Health Using Menstrual Blood

This Device Tracks Health Using Menstrual Blood

Study Finds Playing Fortnite Helps Boys Make Better Friends

Study Finds Playing Fortnite Helps Boys Make Better Friends

Decision On Ldi License Renewal Likely After Eid

Decision on LDI License Renewal Likely After Eid

Experts Worry Ransomware Attacks Will Only Get Worse With Time

Ransomware Attacks Expected to Grow in Scale and Frequency, Say Experts

Is Apple Buying Unity Games After Epic Games Legal Fiasco

Is Apple Buying Unity Games After Epic Games Legal Fiasco?

June 2025 Major Video Game Releases What To Expect

June 2025 Video Game Releases: Which Popular Titles to Expect

Govt Plans Standard Sales Tax For Small Cars In 2025 26 Budget

Govt Plans Standard Sales Tax for Small Cars in 2025-26 Budget

Peshawar Resumes Rs 9 67b Ring Road Project After 7 Years

Peshawar Resumes Rs.9.67B Ring Road Project After 7 Years

Microsoft Signs Landmark Union Agreement With Game Testers

Microsoft Signs Landmark Union Agreement with Game Testers

New Whatsapp Username Pin Feature To Curb Unwanted Messages

New WhatsApp Username PIN Feature To Curb Unwanted Messages

Cillian Murphys Upcoming Movie Majorly Shot On Iphones

Cillian Murphy’s Upcoming Movie Shot On iPhone