Arslan Ash Wins Tekken 8 Title At Bam15 In Australia

MELBOURNE: Pakistan’s esports icon Arslan Ash has once again raised the national flag high by winning the Tekken 8 Championship at Battle Arena Melbourne 15 (BAM15), one of the prestigious Tekken World Tour Master Events.







The tournament featured elite Tekken players from around the world, including Knee, Mulgold, Shadow20z, OilKing, and KingReyJr. Among them stood Falcons Farzeen (Muhammad Farzeen), another standout Pakistani competitor who recently qualified for the Esports World Cup (EWC).

In an electrifying finale, Arslan faced none other than Farzeen in what turned into an all-Pakistani grand final. Arslan emerged victorious in a nail-biting match, reflecting Pakistan’s growing influence in international esports.

With this BAM15 win, Arslan Ash is now setting his sights on the upcoming Esports World Cup 2025, to be held in Riyadh from July 7 to August 24. The tournament promises to be the largest in esports history, hosting over 2,000 players from more than 200 clubs across 25 gaming titles, and offering a staggering $70 million prize pool.







The Tekken 8 showdown will take place from August 14 to 16, with the top 32 players vying for a grand prize of $1 million. Arslan will represent Pakistan on this massive stage, aiming to add another chapter to his legendary career.

Already a five-time Evolution Championship Series (EVO) winner, Arslan Ash’s record is unmatched. His victories include:

EVO Japan 2019

EVO USA 2019

EVO Japan 2023

EVO USA 2023

EVO 2024

These titles firmly cement his status as one of the greatest Tekken players of all time.