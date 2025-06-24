An artificial lake in Lahore has been constructed along the newly developed ‘CBD Route 47’ to store up to five million gallons of rainwater, marking a significant move towards sustainable urban development in the provincial capital.







Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed on the project during an unannounced early morning inspection of ongoing infrastructure developments across the city. She was informed that Route 47, which connects Kalma Chowk to Walton, has now been opened for vehicular traffic.

As part of the visit, the chief minister also reviewed the construction progress of a new bridge on Walton Road. The project includes designated lanes for cyclists and pedestrian walkways, particularly on the Walton Railway Crossing Flyover.

Highlighting the smart development aspect of the initiative, solar panels installed on the flyover are expected to generate up to one megawatt of electricity. CM Maryam Nawaz praised the project and said, “Route 47 is another milestone towards attaining a bright and sustainable future for Punjab. It is not just a road but highlights a new chapter of smart development in the province.”







Artificial lake in Lahore boosts urban flood resilience

The artificial lake in Lahore is part of broader efforts to manage urban flooding and promote eco-friendly solutions in infrastructure planning. The stored rainwater can be used for irrigation and utility purposes in the surrounding areas, aligning with the Punjab government’s green development agenda.

Separately, on the occasion of International Widows Day, CM Maryam Nawaz addressed the plight of women widowed by conflicts in regions such as Kashmir, Gaza, and Iran. She remarked that their suffering poses a profound challenge to the global conscience.

The chief minister emphasized that the Punjab government is offering both moral and material support to widows, particularly under the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” initiative, which gives priority to widows and single mothers.

Additionally, children of widows are receiving preference for the Honhaar scholarships, while the Women Protection Authority and the social welfare department are actively working to provide comprehensive care for widows throughout Punjab.