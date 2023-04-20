At Auto Shanghai 2023, Honda Unveils Three Electric Vehicles

At Shanghai 2023, Honda Unveils three electric vehicles, e: NP2, e: NS2, and e: NSUV, e: NP1 and e: NS1 were the models announced for the all-electric e: N series, which debuted in 2021. Whereas, e:NP2 and e: NS2 are almost of the same design but with distinct front and rear ends.

According to the company, the fastback-styled pair offers a “unique driving pleasure that enables the driver to enjoy a sense of oneness with the vehicle”. The large glass screen combines it with Sedan styling.

If we talk its interior will “convey intelligence with clean, uncluttered yet pleasantly rounded forms combined with high-tech features similar to Honda Connect 4.0”

On the other hand, Honda did not disclose power train details, specifications, features, or dimensions for the new model. Though, it is the company has mentioned that production versions will enter the Chinese market in early 2024.

Moreover, the company has planned to build the new models jointly including e: NP1 and e: NS1 Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda.

This time, the e: N SUV is quite different from the 2021 design. According to the company, the e: NS2 gets angular LED daytime running lights. Whereas, the e: NP2 specifically features a design that closely resembles the Honda Civic.

The company has not yet revealed much information about the powertrain or batteries. However, this is quite certain that like e: NP1 and e: NS1 models, the upcoming e: NP2 and e: NS2 will be manufactured by the same JV.

The third e: SUV is a concept. It may feature a conventional SUV body with sharp headlights. However, the e: N SUV is very important for the company as it will be the first Honda that is completely based on an EV-dedicated platform.

On the other hand, Honda plans to launch 10 new electric cars in China by 2027. The company has also planned to have an all-electric EV lineup by 2035 in the Chinese market.

According to Honda, “These new EVs in 2024 will support the automaker’s goal to launch 10 electric vehicles in China by 2027 under its core brand”.

The automaker also claimed that the upcoming electric SUVs will bring new value to the brand’s customers by enhancing dynamics, technology, and style.

Though, these new EVs will give an immense driving pleasure that enables a driver to enjoy the ride.

Read more:

Honda Launches Electric HR-V Testing In Thailand

Honda’s New Automatic Scooter Costs Less Than Suzuki GSX 125