Atlas Honda Rolls Out Three Cg125 2026 Models In Pakistan

Atlas Honda CG125 2026 model arrives in Pakistan with practical upgrades and familiar reliability. The company has launched the Honda CG125 2026 model in three variants CG125 CG125S and CG125S Gold priced at Rs 238,500 Rs 286,900 and Rs 296,900 respectively.

Variants Price
CG 125 Rs 238,500
CG 125S Rs 286,900
CG 125S (Gold) Rs 296,900

The 2026 CG125 carries a 124cc four-stroke OHV air-cooled engine and retains drum brakes, front and rear and a kick start system. Atlas Honda highlights improved gear shifting, stronger suspension, and upgraded seat cushioning as the key changes aimed at ride comfort and stability on Pakistani roads. The model keeps a 9.2 litre fuel tank to support longer runs between refuelling stops.

Observers welcomed the continuity in reliability but cautioned that the update offers little in terms of innovation. An industry analyst said the changes were evolutionary and that customers seeking modern features such as disc brakes self self-start, or fuel injection may find the offering limited.

Dealers reported steady demand for the CG125 series but noted that younger buyers show rising interest in more advanced models.

Last month, Atlas Honda also rolled out the CG150 with a four-stroke SOHC engine and both kick and electric start options and has previewed the Icon e as its first electric scooter. CG150 is at Rs 459,900.

The company faces growing competition from newer entrants that offer modern features at competitive prices.

