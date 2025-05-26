Audi E5 Sportback EV Specs Leak Ahead Of Mid-2025 Launch

The upcoming all-electric Audi E5 Sportback, developed under the new “AUDI” brand, has had its specifications leaked ahead of its highly anticipated mid-2025 launch.







This model marks a significant shift in Audi’s global strategy, as the company sharpens its focus on the Chinese market. With both design and performance tailored to local preferences, the E5 Sportback signals a new direction for the brand.

Powertrain Options and Performance

According to the leaked details, the E5 Sportback will be offered in four distinct trim levels, featuring motor outputs of 220 kW, 300 kW, 386 kW, and a top-tier 579 kW variant. Notably, the maximum horsepower surpasses that of the European Audi e-tron GT S, highlighting a clear emphasis on high-end performance.

Moreover, the vehicle is equipped with an 800-volt electrical architecture, which enables ultra-fast charging capabilities. As per Audi’s data, the E5 Sportback can deliver a maximum range of 478 miles (770 km) on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC). Even more impressively, it can regain approximately 230 miles (370 km) of range in just 10 minutes of charging, making it ideal for both city commutes and long-distance travel.







Design and Dimensions

From a design perspective, the E5 Sportback features a sleek and aerodynamic body, measuring 192.2 inches in length, 77.2 inches in width, and 58.2 inches in height, with a 116.1-inch wheelbase. Enhancing both aesthetics and functionality, the model includes a lidar sensor mounted above the front windshield, hinting at advanced driver-assistance capabilities. In terms of customization, buyers can choose between 19-inch or 20-inch wheels.

E5 Sportback Manufacturing and Components

The E5 Sportback is born out of a strategic collaboration between Audi and SAIC Motor, with many of its critical components sourced locally. For instance, the electric motors are primarily produced by Huayu Automotive Electric Systems, a subsidiary of SAIC. Additionally, the 220 kW base motor is supplied by United Automotive Electronic Systems, a joint venture involving Bosch.

Moreover, the vehicle runs on a ternary lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) battery pack, manufactured by SAIC Power Battery, a joint venture between SAIC Motor and CATL.

Market Positioning

Ultimately, the Audi E5 Sportback is more than just another electric vehicle: it represents the inaugural model under Audi’s new “AUDI” sub-brand, distinctly separated from its traditional lineup. Moreover, it has been specifically designed with the Chinese market in mind. By localizing production and technology partnerships, Audi is making a bold statement about its commitment to the world’s largest EV market, aiming to capture both market share and consumer trust in this rapidly evolving sector.