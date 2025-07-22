August 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for gamers across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. With a mix of confirmed titles, anticipated releases, and indie gems, there’s something for everyone, from action-packed shooters to story-driven RPGs.

Here’s a look at the most anticipated games hitting shelves this August, based on the latest available information.

Major Highlights for August 2025 AAA Games

Dragon Age: The Veilguard



Release Date: Summer 2025 (TBD, potentially August)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

BioWare’s next chapter in the beloved Dragon Age franchise, The Veilguard, promises a triumphant return with deep lore, complex moral choices, and epic dragon battles. Set in Thedas, this RPG offers a rich narrative and stunning visuals, making it a must-play for fans of the series. While an exact release date remains unconfirmed, Summer 2025 is the targeted window, and August is a strong possibility based on industry trends.

Destiny: Rising

Release Date: August 5, 2025

Platforms: iOS, Android (PC and console versions TBD)

NetEase’s Destiny: Rising brings the Destiny universe to mobile with a free-to-play sci-fi shooter experience. Expect fast-paced combat, cooperative gameplay, and a new story set in an alternate Destiny timeline. While primarily mobile-focused, there’s buzz about potential PC or console ports, though nothing is confirmed yet.

Sword of the Sea

Release Date: August 12, 2025

Platforms: PS5, PC

From the creators of Journey and Abzû, Sword of the Sea is a visually breathtaking indie title blending exploration and skate-inspired movement across surreal desert landscapes. This game is perfect for players seeking a unique, atmospheric adventure with a focus on fluid traversal and stunning art direction.

Persona 6 (Rumored)

Release Date: TBD (potentially 2025, August speculative)

Platforms: PS5, PC (Xbox Series X|S possible)

Atlus’ Persona 6 is one of the most anticipated JRPGs, with rumors pointing to a darker tone, a Tokyo-inspired setting, and psychological themes. While no official release date or platforms are confirmed, industry speculation suggests a 2025 launch is possible, potentially in late summer. Fans are eagerly awaiting official news, so stay tuned for updates.

Nintendo Switch Highlights

While major Switch exclusives for August 2025 are less prominent in current announcements, Nintendo’s platform continues to shine with ports and indies. Keep an eye on:

Worship

Release Date: July 16, 2025 (close to August)

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch (potential)

Inspired by Pikmin, Worship is a roguelite where players control a cult leader managing minions in a vibrant, strategic adventure. While slated for mid-July, its proximity to August and Pikmin-like gameplay make it a notable mention for Switch fans craving similar experiences.

August 2025 promises a diverse lineup, blending AAA heavyweights like Dragon Age: The Veilguard with innovative indies like Sword of the Sea.