Australian AI-based app is helping divorced couples handle their separation

All you have to do is to think of a scenario, and there is always something an AI system will be able to do about it. Australia is definitely experiencing this first-hand, as it is now using AI to help couples going through divorce manage their assets and parenting arrangements.

Like every other nation, Australia has been reeling from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown restrictions have caused tensions within even the strongest of married bonds, and couples have been separating quite a lot in recent months. In fact, a survey conducted by Relationships Australia discovered that 42% of 739 participants noticed a negative change in their relationship with their partners during quarantine.

With a definitive surge in the number of unhappy couples across the country, the existence of an AI-powered app that can not only give separation advice to couples, but also help them manage the division of their assets must have come across as a godsend to the Australian people.

Backed by the Australian government, Amica is an intelligent chatbot application that uses AI algorithms to advise couples on how to split their property and other assets based on their circumstances.

So, how does Amica work? According to its website, the app “considers legal principles and applies them to your circumstances”. Trained on a dataset of divorce cases, the chatbot is able to make sound and smart suggestions to its users.

Interestingly enough, Amica isn’t the only AI solution for legal problems that exists in Australia. A whole range of applications, with the most notable being Penda and Adieu , are used by the locals to help them with a variety of legal issues.

Penda is geared towards curbing family violence and domestic abuse by providing free legal and safety information. Its chatbot provides sound legal advice without the need for a face-to-face meeting with a lawyer. Pretty hand during these days of social isolation, huh?

Adieu, meanwhile, uses its AI chatbot Lumi to solve financial and parenting disputes between couples. Lumi is capable of analyzing the financial records of both users and dole out advice accordingly. If required, it can even refer the couple to mediators, counsellors, and lawyers.

