Avanza Solutions CEO Waqas Mirza features in “Top 25 Blockchain CEOs of 2020”

Waqas Mirza, CEO of Dubai-based tech company Avanza Innovations, has been hailed as one of the top blockchain technology executives in the world for 2020.

Blockchain has been an incredibly disruptive technology in recent times, finding an application in almost every critical sector from agriculture and manufacturing to security and insurance. Naturally, there have been individuals who have stepped up to build and lead companies bringing in the next wave of positive technological change with the help of blockchain technology.

Keeping in mind the invaluable role blockchain technology holds in our modern world, and the innovation it will continue to drive in the years to come, global technology magazine Technology Innovators has honored 25 executives from all over the world by including them in its 2020 edition of Top 25 Blockchain Technology CEOS. Part of this exclusive club of visionaries and technologists is Waqas Mirza.

In an exclusive interview with Technology Innovators, Mirza explained that aside from implementing the best technology tools, Avanza succeeds in its sphere because of its persistent drive to understand customer needs and fulfill customer objectives.

“Our customers prefer us over other technology providers due to our team’s unwavering commitment to our customers in fulfilling their project objectives,” he said.

Avanza has made a name for itself in the domain of blockchain technology with Cipher, its state-of-the-art blockchain orchestration and governance platform that comes pre-packaged with all the components and microservices required to implement a blockchain system. Cipher is also pre-loaded with integration adaptors for all existing blockchain platforms.

Mirza highlights Cipher as a framework that essentially allows organizations to launch and implement blockchain solutions easily and swiftly.

“Cipher is an overarching and comprehensive framework that enables organizations to launch blockchain solutions much faster and also provides a solid architectural base for future blockchain implementations,” the executive explained.

Mirza believes that blockchain technology is definitely here to stay, considering how it has become unthinkable nowadays to let critical digital assets like tax records and educational certificates have a single point of failure and a single entity of ownership.

“Therefore, I foresee a lot of digital assets will be distributed over blockchain and DLT networks for security and transparency reasons in near future,” the Avanza CEO said. “Not to mention, Avanza is involved in a dozen plus digital government transformation projects comprising of numerous government and private entities and consortiums that are creating DLT and blockchain based networks to interact with one another through smart contracts and to orchestrate a cross organization workflow to provide a single window digital experience to residents and citizens.”

As a seasoned technologist with strong business acumen, Waqas Mirza has led successful technology ventures, business development strategies, and niche product developments within Avanza Innovations over the past 12 years. He is regarded as a subject matter expert on payments solutions, transaction processing systems, CRM suites, and channel banking automation.

Mirza is a Computer Science graduate from FAST-NU and holds an MBA from London Business School.