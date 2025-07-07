Bank Alfalah has launched an attractive installment plan for smartwatches and earbuds under its Smart Buy Scheme (SBS). This offer is available exclusively to Bank Alfalah credit card holders, ensuring affordability with flexible payment options.

Customers can enjoy 0% markup for up to 6 months on selected devices. Longer tenures include standard markup charges. The installment plan supports 6 different models, covering both wireless earbuds and smartwatches, including the Zero Regal AI Smartwatch, Zero Royale Smartwatch, Zero Jaguar Smartwatch, Zero Robo Earbuds, Zero Rover Pro Earbuds, and Zero Wave Neo Earbuds.

Product Pricing

Prices for eligible products range from Rs. 4,999 to Rs. 25,999, depending on the model chosen. Payment plans are offered for 3 and 6 months with 0% markup, promoting affordability. Options for 9, 12, 18, 24, and 36-month installments are also available but with applicable markup.

Eligibility Criteria

Only Bank Alfalah credit card holders can avail of this offer. A processing fee and FED may apply depending on the selected installment term. Approval is subject to available credit limits and product stock.

How to Apply for the Offer

Applications can be submitted online through Bank Alfalah’s official website. Alternatively, customers may scan the provided QR code to access the plan quickly. For more information or assistance, Bank Alfalah’s helpline (021-111-225-111) can be contacted directly.

This offer provides an ideal opportunity to own the latest smart devices with budget-friendly monthly payments.