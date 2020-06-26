Bank Alfalah Joins Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Ration Distribution Program

Continuing its efforts to support the most affected communities across Pakistan, Bank Alfalah has joined hands with the Government of Pakistan’s Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS) Division to become a donor with the Ehsaas Ration Portal.

Under the initiative, Bank Alfalah will be donating PKR 10 million for the provision of much-needed food supplies in areas of Pakistan which have been most affected by the pandemic. This collaboration follows the Bank’s efforts to support communities in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Disbursement Programme 2020. Bank Alfalah is an exclusive partner of the Cash Disbursement initiative, and has effected payment of over PKR 28.3 billion since its launch.

Speaking about the partnership, CEO Bank Alfalah Mr. Atif Bajwa said, “In these unprecedented times, we are happy to be supporting this effort to uplift our most vulnerable communities. The provision of critical food supplies ensures greater security for our citizens, many of whom are daily-wage workers whose livelihood has been drastically impacted by the spread of the virus. Bank Alfalah takes pride in leading the way forward with empathy and compassion. This partnership represents our commitment to Pakistan and our faith in the Government’s mission to keep its citizens protected.”

The Ehsaas Ration Portal aims to link donors and beneficiaries using the existing database of Ehsaas beneficiaries. Donor organizations undergo rigorous background checks before being admitted into the program, and beneficiaries are also screened before being allowed access to the support. A unique feature of the portal is that it allows donors and beneficiaries to be linked on a geographic basis, enabling organizations to conduct targeted distribution efforts.

