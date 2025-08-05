Battlefield 6 Devs Promise 60 Fps On All Consoles Even Xbox Series S

Since the jaw-dropping multiplayer gameplay reveal of Battlefield 6, the hype machine hasn’t slowed down. DICE and Battlefield 6 devs has been slowly peeling back the curtain on the next-gen military shooter.

In a recent interview with Tech & Co., DICE’s Principal Game Designer, Florian Le Bihan, revealed that Battlefield 6 is being optimized to run at 60 frames per second on all consoles, including the Xbox Series S.

The information was first spotted by Tech4Gamers and has quickly become a point of excitement among the gaming community.

Optimized Gameplay for Peak Performance

Le Bihan emphasized that Battlefield 6 is being built to be both “graphically super beautiful” and performant across platforms. Whether you’re playing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC, the experience is being tuned for smooth, high-FPS gameplay.

“We guarantee 60 FPS on all experiences on consoles,” Le Bihan stated, underlining the studio’s commitment to fluid gameplay. “A lot of effort has gone into optimizing it so it runs well on all configurations.”

And for players who crave even more responsiveness? The PC version (and consoles with performance modes) will offer framerates that go beyond the 60 FPS baseline.

Battlefield 6 Devs Promise Skill-Based Matchmaking, Smarter Console Linking

In addition to performance tuning, EA has also confirmed that matchmaking will be smarter. Console players will be grouped with other console users, creating a more balanced playing field.

However, implementation will vary by game mode, suggesting that traditional Battlefield sandbox experiences may still allow broader matchmaking flexibility.

What Else Do We Know About Battlefield 6 So Far?

With beta details already dropping, fans can now preview confirmed maps, modes, and weapons. EA and DICE have made it clear that they’re listening to the community this time around, and that includes delivering a game that not only looks stunning—but plays beautifully too.

By prioritizing optimization and smooth performance, the Battlefield 6 devs are shaping the anticipated game a truly competitive next-gen shooter.