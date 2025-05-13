“Beast Games” participants sue Amazon over exploitation claims

The reality-competition juggernaut “Beast Games,” spearheaded by YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) and produced in partnership with Amazon, is in hot waters once more.

The YouTube posterchild influencer faces renewed legal and public scrutiny following a class-action lawsuit by five former contestants alleging unsafe conditions, unpaid expenses, and exploitative practices.

Beyond the courtroom drama, the controversy has spurred broader debates over participant welfare in high-budget streaming productions. Despite the controversy, MrBeast plans a $12 million prize second season with 7,000 contestants worldwide.

Background and Legal Allegations

In September 2024, five anonymous contestants filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing MrBeast and Amazon-affiliated entities of:

Unsafe Production Conditions: Contestants reported chronic exhaustion, inadequate medical care, and lack of hygienic products, claiming some were hospitalized.

Coerced Tax-Credit Schemes: Plaintiffs allege they provided false information to Nevada authorities to secure unearned tax incentives, under coersion.

Unpaid Wages and Expenses: The lawsuit demands repayment of out-of-pocket costs and seeks unpaid wages for labor.

Sexual Harassment and Hostile Environment: Female contestants, in particular, describe misogynistic behaviors and hostile work conditions, contributing to emotional distress.

Ex- Employee Revelations

Parallel to contestant claims, former staff have painted a picture of a “youth cult” atmosphere with poor management practices, citing long hours, lack of recognition, and ineffective HR management. The contestants accuse the HR management that was done via Discord, accusing the whole ordeal as “promoting toxic culture.”

It is also important to note that a former producer separately sued MrBeast for unpaid overtime, underscoring systemic labor-law concerns.

Second Season Ambitions Amid Controversy

MrBeast is moving forward with a Season 2 of “Beast Games,” slated for a late 2025 release on Amazon Prime Video.

The reality show is set to feature an unprecedented 7,000 contestants across six continents competing for a $12 million prize pool. The show’s second season is also set at an estimated $150 million production cost. In the last season, the prize money was only $10 million.

However, both MrBeast’s team and Amazon have declined detailed comment, framing the allegations as outliers.