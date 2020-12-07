Become a certified Filmora video editor through this 5-week crash course in Pakistan

Airschool has just opened enrollments for its Learn Advanced Level Video Editing course. It can be attended by students and professionals who want to gain an edge by understanding video editing in the local context and create content for their audience to get more exposure.

Studies have shown that consumers are getting more and more inclined towards video content, with stats outlining that 54% consumers on average expect to see more video content from the businesses they support.

The video editing course will be taught by a digital content creator, and trainer, Namra Nasyr. Many people know and follow Namra on her YouTube channel, Roshny’s ATM, where she can be seen highlighting social issues in a light, humorous manner. Apart from running Roshny’s ATM on YouTube, Namra has recently founded a platform, TASWEIR, that engages youth in the productive use of technology and art for social wellbeing, equity, inclusion and resilience.



This 5-week course by Namra Nasyr will give participants a complete and advanced understanding of post-production for videos and films, and prepare them for professional projects in the future.

Sessions will be centered around Filmora, a free video editing software, as well as different types of videos, formats and tools involved. There will also be an emphasis on technical aspects like setting up and formatting projects, effects (dramatic, documentary, travel vlog, etc), transitions, cropping, font and text style, and wait for it, GIF and meme creation, however, the list is far from over. To check out the entire course, click here.

By the end of the last session, participants will be able to work on their own projects and get video editing jobs quickly as freelancers or full-time. Additional perks of taking this course with Airschool include practice exercises, useful resources for inspiration, guest lectures from people with hands-on market experience, and networking opportunities through a dedicated Slack community for the participants.

How to enroll

Follow the steps below to enroll in the Advanced Video Editing Course by Airschool:

Follow the link to the course page and click on the “Enroll Today” button. Create an account by signing up or login if you have an existing account. Follow the steps on screen and pay for the course through any of various payment methods available. After payment has been made, you will receive an email from our side regarding your enrollment confirmation. Just sit back and relax, since the course will start soon!

About Airschool

Airschool is an online learning platform offering meticulously-designed and in-demand courses curated by top industry experts. Learn from highly experienced and accomplished individuals in your own language or teach and inspire thousands of students and monetize your talent. The road goes only upwards from Airschool.

