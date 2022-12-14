Best Places to Work in IT 2023

Top salaries, benefits, good growth rate, and job satisfaction makes an organization a great place to work in. Not only having this but getting good opportunities plays an integral part in employees’ retain consistency on their jobs.

Time to Shine

The IT sector always needs talented, hard-working, and diversified employees. IT professionals have been unprecedented over the past year amid strong demand for new skills and top talent. Companies always seem in search of much-needed skills in data science, cyber security, software development, and other IT areas. No matter, whether it is from compensation, career, training, flexible work options, or career growth. Organizations always seem interested in hiring a skilled IT workforce to help advance digital business is going to be in a good position in order to boost economic growth.

Hence, after Covid-19, hybrid work arrangements are helping align the needs of the companies and employees. Companies have a broader vision and a broader pool of talent. As the IT industry is constantly boosting, however, this change is very essential. Pressures from the pandemic era have accelerated digital transformation across all industries. Accelerating technology investments and positioning IT as a crucial business enabler. However, leadership teams are under pressure to maintain top performers’ high levels of motivation and engagement as a result.

Whereas, “IT can no longer be viewed as just a function or department. We are really the backbone and the operating system of the enterprise,” says Jo Abernathy, CIO at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. The company earned the name of the No-1 large company spot on Computerworld’s 2023 best places to operate in IT list. “Technology isn’t used just to run the business but to re imagine it”.

Moreover, almost every company is becoming more digitally driven, there’s a greater place for IT creativity. “IT is an amazing melting pot of many skill sets coming in new ways and is constantly being reinvented”, says Debbi Peterson, senior vice president of people and culture with Metro Star.

In addition, I think that leads to a lot more autonomy. You can be more creative and because of that, inside of IT, you are willing to see folks take on many more types of roles than they would in a different sector”.

According to the latest IT survey, the best places to work in the IT sector, IT jobs, and salaries are increasing as a result of technology being the center of modern business. Whereas, the overall number of IT employees is up to 8% from the previous year. However, with a motive increase of 17% at midsize businesses.

Hence, across the board companies are adding full-time IT employees. Almost 72% of the respondents have already expanded their IT ranks over the past three years, by 41% on average.

Top 10: IT Growth

Large Companies Midsize Companies Small Companies 1 ADM Guardant Health Cloud for Good 2 Baptist Health Tokyo Electron US Holdings, Inc. Resultant 3 IT@Johns Hopkins Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Axxess 4 Align Technology Credit Acceptance Complete Technology Services 5 Fiege Logistik Stifung GmbH Plante Moran, PLLC Edafio Technology Partners 6 Navy Federal Credit Union KnowBe4 TMNA Services, LLC (TMNAS) 7 Cedars-Sinai FINRA Nethouse Sverige AB 8 Corewell Health DriveTime MetroStar 9 Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Planned Systems International, Inc. Nitel 10 Zebra Technologies Corporation Miami University Dataprise

On average 92% of IT employees got a salary bump in 2022, with salary cuts and freezes nearly nonexistent.

Top 10: Benefits

Large Companies Midsize Companies Small Companies 1 Johnson & Johnson Avanade MetroStar 2 VMware Tokyo Electron US Holdings, Inc. Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company 3 Genentech OCLC, Inc. Dataprise 4 Zimmer Biomet Guardant Health Avaap 5 Oshkosh Corporation Extreme Networks TMNA Services, LLC (TMNAS) 6 CDW Janney Montgomery Scott LLC T-Rex Solutions, LLC 7 Navy Federal Credit Union CME Group Resultant 8 RSM US LLP FINRA Nethouse Sverige AB 9 Ceridian HCM Inc. VyStar Credit Union Cloud for Good 10 Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Plante Moran, PLLC Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota

Some organizations feel that the hybrid model provides a better balance and great advantages for professional development.

Top 10: Hybrid Work

Large Companies Midsize Companies Small Companies 1 VMware Plante Moran, PLLC Resultant 2 Cedars-Sinai Avanade Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota 3 Oshkosh Corporation FINRA MetroStar 4 Atrium Health Extreme Networks TMNA Services, LLC (TMNAS) 5 Corewell Health KnowBe4 Ostfriesische Tee Gesellschaft GmbH 6 Fannie Mae DriveTime T-Rex Solutions, LLC 7 Informatica Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Dataprise 8 RSM US LLP Genesis HealthCare System Nethouse Sverige AB 9 University of Notre Dame Tokyo Electron US Holdings, Inc. Edafio 10 Aflac OCLC, Inc. Amerisure

One of the most important elements for the long-term health of APL is to create and sustain a culture of lifelong learning and discovery, says Michael Misumi APL’s CIO.

Top 10: Career Development

Large Companies Midsize Companies Small Companies 1 Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Plante Moran, PLLC TMNA Services, LLC (TMNAS) 2 Genentech VyStar Credit Union Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company 3 Zebra Technologies Corporation FINRA Ostfriesische Tee Gesellschaft GmbH 4 Red Hat KnowBe4 Nethouse Sverige AB 5 Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta National Information Solutions Cooperative MetroStar 6 RSM US LLP Extreme Networks Edafio Technology Partners 7 Navy Federal Credit Union Planned Systems International, Inc. Dataprise 8 University of Notre Dame Tokyo Electron US Holdings, Inc. Avaap 9 Baptist Health Avanade T-Rex Solutions, LLC 10 The Hartford American Fidelity Axon Active Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Read more: