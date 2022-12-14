News, Technology

Best Places to Work in IT 2023

Written by Senoria Khursheed

Top salaries, benefits, good growth rate, and job satisfaction makes an organization a great place to work in. Not only having this but getting good opportunities plays an integral part in employees’ retain consistency on their jobs.

Time to Shine

The IT sector always needs talented, hard-working, and diversified employees. IT professionals have been unprecedented over the past year amid strong demand for new skills and top talent. Companies always seem in search of much-needed skills in data science, cyber security, software development, and other IT areas. No matter, whether it is from compensation, career, training, flexible work options, or career growth. Organizations always seem interested in hiring a skilled IT workforce to help advance digital business is going to be in a good position in order to boost economic growth.

Hence, after Covid-19, hybrid work arrangements are helping align the needs of the companies and employees. Companies have a broader vision and a broader pool of talent. As the IT industry is constantly boosting, however, this change is very essential. Pressures from the pandemic era have accelerated digital transformation across all industries. Accelerating technology investments and positioning IT as a crucial business enabler. However, leadership teams are under pressure to maintain top performers’ high levels of motivation and engagement as a result.

Whereas, “IT can no longer be viewed as just a function or department. We are really the backbone and the operating system of the enterprise,” says Jo Abernathy, CIO at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. The company earned the name of the No-1 large company spot on Computerworld’s 2023 best places to operate in IT list. “Technology isn’t used just to run the business but to re imagine it”.

Moreover, almost every company is becoming more digitally driven, there’s a greater place for IT creativity. “IT is an amazing melting pot of many skill sets coming in new ways and is constantly being reinvented”, says Debbi Peterson, senior vice president of people and culture with Metro Star.

In addition, I think that leads to a lot more autonomy. You can be more creative and because of that, inside of IT, you are willing to see folks take on many more types of roles than they would in a different sector”.

According to the latest IT survey, the best places to work in the IT sector, IT jobs, and salaries are increasing as a result of technology being the center of modern business. Whereas, the overall number of IT employees is up to 8% from the previous year. However, with a motive increase of 17% at midsize businesses.

Hence, across the board companies are adding full-time IT employees. Almost 72% of the respondents have already expanded their IT ranks over the past three years, by 41% on average.

Top 10: IT Growth

Large CompaniesMidsize CompaniesSmall Companies
1ADMGuardant HealthCloud for Good
2Baptist HealthTokyo Electron US Holdings, Inc.Resultant
3IT@Johns HopkinsJanney Montgomery Scott LLCAxxess
4Align TechnologyCredit AcceptanceComplete Technology Services
5Fiege Logistik Stifung GmbHPlante Moran, PLLCEdafio Technology Partners
6Navy Federal Credit UnionKnowBe4TMNA Services, LLC (TMNAS)
7Cedars-SinaiFINRANethouse Sverige AB
8Corewell HealthDriveTimeMetroStar
9Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics LaboratoryPlanned Systems International, Inc.Nitel
10Zebra Technologies CorporationMiami UniversityDataprise

 

On average 92% of IT employees got a salary bump in 2022, with salary cuts and freezes nearly nonexistent.

Top 10: Benefits

Large CompaniesMidsize CompaniesSmall Companies
1Johnson & JohnsonAvanadeMetroStar
2VMwareTokyo Electron US Holdings, Inc.Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company
3GenentechOCLC, Inc.Dataprise
4Zimmer BiometGuardant HealthAvaap
5Oshkosh CorporationExtreme NetworksTMNA Services, LLC (TMNAS)
6CDWJanney Montgomery Scott LLCT-Rex Solutions, LLC
7Navy Federal Credit UnionCME GroupResultant
8RSM US LLPFINRANethouse Sverige AB
9Ceridian HCM Inc.VyStar Credit UnionCloud for Good
10Blue Cross Blue Shield of North CarolinaPlante Moran, PLLCBlue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota

Some organizations feel that the hybrid model provides a better balance and great advantages for professional development.

Top 10: Hybrid Work

Large CompaniesMidsize CompaniesSmall Companies
1VMwarePlante Moran, PLLCResultant
2Cedars-SinaiAvanadeBlue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota
3Oshkosh CorporationFINRAMetroStar
4Atrium HealthExtreme NetworksTMNA Services, LLC (TMNAS)
5Corewell HealthKnowBe4Ostfriesische Tee Gesellschaft GmbH
6Fannie MaeDriveTimeT-Rex Solutions, LLC
7InformaticaJanney Montgomery Scott LLCDataprise
8RSM US LLPGenesis HealthCare SystemNethouse Sverige AB
9University of Notre DameTokyo Electron US Holdings, Inc.Edafio
10AflacOCLC, Inc.Amerisure

One of the most important elements for the long-term health of APL is to create and sustain a culture of lifelong learning and discovery, says Michael Misumi APL’s CIO.

Top 10: Career Development

Large CompaniesMidsize CompaniesSmall Companies
1Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics LaboratoryPlante Moran, PLLCTMNA Services, LLC (TMNAS)
2GenentechVyStar Credit UnionAmerisure Mutual Insurance Company
3Zebra Technologies CorporationFINRAOstfriesische Tee Gesellschaft GmbH
4Red HatKnowBe4Nethouse Sverige AB
5Children’s Healthcare of AtlantaNational Information Solutions CooperativeMetroStar
6RSM US LLPExtreme NetworksEdafio Technology Partners
7Navy Federal Credit UnionPlanned Systems International, Inc.Dataprise
8University of Notre DameTokyo Electron US Holdings, Inc.Avaap
9Baptist HealthAvanadeT-Rex Solutions, LLC
10The HartfordAmerican FidelityAxon Active Vietnam Co., Ltd.

