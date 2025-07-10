By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 43 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Business Environment
The agreement was signed by the EU Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka, and the Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division, Dr. Kazim Niaz. Funded under the EU’s Multiannual Indicative Programme 2021-2027, the initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness of Pakistan’s private sector, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including those led by or benefiting women.
The program will strengthen SME-related legislation, support the green transition of export-oriented firms, facilitate targeted green investments, and promote public-private dialogue. It aligns with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, GSP+ commitments, and the EU Green Deal, promoting smart, sustainable investment and resilient value chains.
Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Niaz expressed appreciation for the EU’s continued support and partnership. He emphasized the timely nature of the intervention, highlighting its strong alignment with Uraan Pakistan’s goals for private sector development and institutional reform to attract responsible investment.
Ambassador Dr. Kionka stated, “This agreement underscores the EU’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in building a resilient, inclusive, and competitive economy. We are investing in green innovation, women-led businesses, and public-private partnerships to ensure a more sustainable future for all Pakistanis.”
The EU’s development cooperation with Pakistan remains focused on climate resilience, governance, human rights, and sustainable economic progress. This new initiative marks another step forward in advancing these shared priorities.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Online Gaming

Online Gaming Job Scam: Filipinos Trafficked to Pakistan, Says BI

Pakistans Automobile Sector

Pakistan’s Automobile Sector Sales Increased by 64% in 2025

Pta

PTA Partners with Opensignal to Strengthen Network Quality Monitoring Across Pakistan

Bise

BISE Lahore Restricts Access to Tabulation Branches Ahead of Matric Results

Pakistan

Pakistan Plans to Sell Minority Stake in Roosevelt Hotel, Eyes $1 Billion Valuation

55 Year Old Successfully Clears Matriculation Exams

55-Year-Old Successfully Clears Matriculation Exams

CDA

CDA Auction for 46 Commercial Plots and Shops in Islamabad

Apples Foldable Iphone Display Production Kicks Off Rumors Say

Apple’s Foldable iPhone Display Production Kicks Off, Rumors Say

Pta Registers 8 Vpn Services 4 Now Operational

PTA Registers 8 Local VPN Services, 4 Now Operational

Samsung Foldables Now Feature Googles Circle To Search Tool

Samsung Foldables Now Feature Google’s Circle to Search Tool

Hafeez Center

Hafeez Center in Lahore Catches Fire for the Third Time

Sngpl Issues Rs12 Million Gas Bill To Rawalpindi Citizen

SNGPL sends A Shocking Rs12 Million Gas Bill to Rawalpindi Citizen

Uncharted Fans Lose It Over Leak Hinting At A Secret Game Underway

“Uncharted” Fans Lose It Over Leak, Hinting at a Secret Game Underway