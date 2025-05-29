Bhowana Declared Cleanest Tehsil in Punjab Out of 132

JARANWALA: Tehsil Bhowana in District Chiniot has earned the title of the cleanest tehsil in the province.







The distinction comes after a comprehensive evaluation by the Central Control Room of the Punjab Local Government Department, which assessed 132 tehsils based on cleanliness and operational efficiency.

This achievement marks a major milestone in the ongoing “Suthra Punjab” campaign. It is a province-wide initiative launched by the Punjab government to modernize waste management practices and meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has spearheaded efforts to clean up 16 tehsils, clearing over 615,400 tonnes of solid waste in the last six months. This large-scale operation follows the outsourcing of sanitation duties to private contractors, a decision approved by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in November 2024 for all eight waste management companies in Punjab.







Cleanliness Scores and Top Performers

The evaluation was based on multiple key performance indicators, including staff attendance, vehicle tracking, complaint resolution, and waste collection metrics.

Tehsil Bhowana secured first place due to its “superior sanitation standards, operational efficiency, and timely resolution of public complaints.” It was closely followed by Jalalpur Pirwala (District Multan) in second place and Bahawalnagar in third.

Out of the 132 tehsils evaluated, 26 recorded average scores above 90, with seven high-performers from Faisalabad Division, including Jaranwala, Pir Mahal, Gojra, Kamalia, Chiniot, Lalian, and Toba Tek Singh.

Boost in Workforce and Infrastructure

FWMC has deployed an extensive network to carry out this transformation:

Over 15,000 personnel

5,199 waste containers

3,014 waste management machines

This infrastructure supports routine waste pickup from households and public areas to maintain hygienic conditions.

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq emphasized that performance tracking is critical to the sustainability of the campaign. He highlighted the difference between the old and new systems: while municipal bodies previously lifted only 28,000 tons of solid waste daily, the new model targets 60,000 tons — a significant leap aimed at minimizing environmental hazards.

“Control rooms have been established at the tehsil level, and more than 100,000 jobs have been created through the outsourcing model,” Rafiq added.

FWMC Chief Executive Officer Rauf Ahmad attributed Bhowana’s top ranking to the “hard work of the company’s field staff” and support from “provincial and district administrations.” He noted that the cooperation between all levels of government played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone.